Football: Grant County-Flasher boasting big line in 2022

Grant County-Flasher’s football team is coming off a playoff appearance in 2021, and return all but two starters this season.

The Storm should be considered an early favorite in Region six of 9-man football, especially with the talent they have up front. The Storm has a good combination of size and athleticism on the line that they believe will give them an advantage this season.

“Thinking back from what we were to what we are now we’ve really grown,” senior lineman Kayedenn Rivinius said. “A lot of people changed, kind of figured out their position and what we need to do. We kind of developed that bond too where you can trust the guy next to you, and even if you make a mistake you know he’s got your back and you guys can work it out together.”

“The game is won in the trenches, O and D-line, so we’re going to go to our strength and run the football and try to get people on the ground on defense,” Storm Head Coach Jamie Krenz said.

The Storm open their season at home against South Border on August 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.