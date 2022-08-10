Read full article on original website
Iris Backlund
Iris C. Backlund, age 91, of Kandiyohi, passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Idella Underland
Idella A. Underland, age 85, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, August 9, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the First Reformed Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Carol Norum
Carol Ann (Berg) Norum, age 84, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, August 9, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, www.hafh.org.
Kevin G. Meier
Kevin Meier, 51, of Murdock, Minnesota, died on Monday evening, August 8, 2022, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock, and will continue from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Saturday August 13, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials preferred to donor’s charity of choice. Zniewski Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Elwood Williams
Elwood “Woody” Williams, 80 of New London, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rice Memorial Ho…
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
Senior Day at Kandiyohi County Fair...sweet corn feed and KRA racing
(Willmar MN-) Today is Senior Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, sponsored by KWLM. Shuttle buses will bring passengers all the way up the hill and drop them off at the log cabin. KWLM will be broadcasting The Open Mic Show from the Heritage Square Stage starting at 10 a.m. and Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says there's a packed afternoon of fun...
Kandiyohi County Fair opens Wednesday...veterans to be honored
(Willmar MN-) Gates open at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. It's Veterans' Day, and all vets get in with free admission. Kami Herzog with the Willmar American Legion Auxiliary says there will be a program, then a free meal served at The Log Cabin...
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
Renville County Fair opens in Bird Island Wednesday
(Bird Island MN-) The 3-day Renville County Fair opens in Bird Island Wednesday. Gates are open from 10 to 10, and on Wednesday veterans get in free. Tickets are 5 dollars, 12 and under are free. In the grandstand at 7 tonight is barrel racing, and at 730 The Fabulous Armadillos will play. Plenty of fun activities through the day, and inflatables for the kids. Cash drawing takes place at 10 p.m.
Peterson
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams. (Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team l…
Renville County Fair (Wednesday thru Friday, Aug. 10, 11, 12)
All Day Every Day: cow pie bingo, inflatables from 3 to 9 pm, tech room, yard pong, bean bags, U.S. National Guard Rock Wall & Humvee, Hillbilly Bob, Vender Booths, Antique Tractor Show. * Wednesday highlights: 7 pm: ATV Barrel Races, 7:30 pm Fabulous Armadillos. * Thursday highlights: 7 pm:...
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
For more info on each day, scroll thru the attached pages above. Each day: Great Lakes Timber Shows, entertainment, bingo, cash drawings,. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Veteran's Day, Veteran Tribute, FREE Veteran's Lunch, Planet's Funniest Hypnotist, Bull Riding. Thursday, Aug. 11: Senior Citizen's Day, KWLM "Open Mic" Show, Free Sweet Corn...
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Olivia remembers visit by mega-star Olivia Newton-John
(Olivia, MN) -- It’s not often that celebrities at the height of their fame honor requests to appear at small town events, especially if there’s no prior connection. But in 1978, the town of Olivia in south central Minnesota took a shot and invited singer and actress Olivia Newton-John to serve as Grand Marshal of the Corn Capital Days Parade. And to their shock, she accepted and also did it for free. Dave Pederson, who had the idea to invite her, told K-A-R-E/T-V her participation in the parade helped lift the spirits of town residents following a plane crash that had killed six prominent residents. Olivia Newton-John died Monday at age 73 after a long battle with cancer.
McKenna Lilja "Creative Curiosity" Featured at the Cultural Center of Bird Island
McKenna Lilja "Creative Curiosity" Featured at the Cultural Center of Bird Island. Artist Reception: Sunday, August 21 from 1 to 3 pm. Cultural Center is open Tuesday thru Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm.
Judge stays prison sentence for Willmar man who stole car with child inside
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who stole a car with a child inside last winter will serve no prison time. In a plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and driving after revocation were dropped against 25-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim, and he was convicted on a motor vehicle theft charge. In court Thursday Judge Steven Wentzell sentenced Ibrahim to 42 months in prison, but stayed the sentence for 5 years and gave him 1 year in the Kandiyohi County Jail. However, 192 days were shaved off that sentence for time he has already served since the January 31st incident. And Wentzell said Ibrahim could be transferred to a residential treatment center when a bed is available, and he is eligible for work release. Ibrahim was fined $500, ordered to stay away from his victims, undergo a mental health program and register as a predatory offender.
Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleads guilty to 4 charges
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4 of 8 charges against him, and will be sentenced October 12th. 56-year-old August Lafeen was charged with 6 counts of Terroristic Threats and 2 counts of Threats of Violence stemming from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. His trial has been slated to begin Wednesday, but on Tuesday morning he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and the remaining counts were dismissed.
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams
(Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team last week was arraigned in Meeker County District Court Friday. 31-year-old Aaron Peterson is charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Threats of Violence, Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, and multiple counts of Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Unconditional bail for Peterson has been set at $200,000, with conditional release at $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash.
Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force
(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
