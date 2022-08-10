Read full article on original website
Marshall Steakhouse seeks Lebanon site near I-40
Lebanon officials announced Monday the city could be a future site in the expansion plans of an award-winning steakhouse chain. Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he is in talks with Marshall Steakhouse founder and owner Randall Swaney to bring the restaurant to Lebanon just days after the restaurant chain announced expansion plans in Alabama.
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start
Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
Mt. Juliet to have football jamboree Thursday
Mt. Juliet High will play host to Ensworth in a football jamboree Thursday, Aug. 11 at Roger Perry Field. Game condition action will start at 7 p.m. with freshman/JV periods followed by two periods of varsity play.
