New York City, NY

Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
DOVER, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
NBC News

16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party

The search is intensifying for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared from a party with hundreds of other kids at a Lake Tahoe area campground in the early hours of August 6th. The search for Kiely is expanding to involve multiple agencies, including the FBI. Police are pushing the partygoers, including teens from Nevada to the Bay Area, to come forward with any information they have.Aug. 10, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

