3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
1 killed, 5 injured after double decker bus overturns on NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge
One person was killed and five people were seriously injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police.
Video shows collapsed carriage horse on NYC street
A New York City carriage horse collapsed on a Midtown street and needed to be doused with water before being revived by NYPD officers. The horse is now recovering at a stable nearby.Aug. 11, 2022.
NYPD seen dousing distressed carriage horse with water after collapse on hot NYC street
The NYPD came to the rescue of a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a hot New York City street Wednesday, leading to renewed calls for an end to the controversial tourist attraction. The crowd grew on Ninth Ave. and 45th Street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan after...
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street
Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
Search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, officials say
A "sweet and innocent" New Hampshire girl who has been missing for nearly three years is a homicide victim, though her remains have yet to be found, authorities said Thursday. Harmony Montgomery was likely killed in Manchester in early December 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters. The...
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022.
Homeless Man Found Dead Behind Dunkin' Donuts Dumpster In Hackensack, No Foul Play Suspected
No foul play was suspected in the death of a homeless man found in back of a Dunkin' Donuts in Hackensack, authorities said. The body was found behind a dumpster in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Passaic Street off Railroad Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, responders said. The...
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
Video captures the moment small plane crash-lands onto California freeway, erupts in flames
A small plane crash-landed on a Southern California freeway Tuesday, hitting a truck before breaking apart and erupting in flames. Dramatic video showed the moment the single-engine Piper PA-32 plane lowered from the sky onto the eastbound lanes of State Route 91 near Lincoln Avenue in Corona around 12:30 p.m. local time.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Man dies after car carrier trailer goes through red light, hits two vehicles, cops say
One driver died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County involving three vehicles including a car carrier trailer, authorities said. The trailer was driving north on US Highway 202 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when it failed to stop at red...
'My other half is gone,' says the sister of the pregnant woman killed in L.A.-area crash
Six murder charges aren't enough for the driver accused of killing five people in a fiery crash near Los Angeles, says the sister of the pregnant woman who died in the accident last week. The charges are only the “bare minimum," Sha’seana Kerr said. “My other half is...
New Mexico slaying suspect had previous confrontations with victim, brother says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the four Muslim men killed in New Mexico in recent months had previous confrontations with the man charged in two of the slayings, a brother of the victim said Wednesday in an interview. Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, 62, was fatally shot outside the Ariana Halal...
16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party
The search is intensifying for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared from a party with hundreds of other kids at a Lake Tahoe area campground in the early hours of August 6th. The search for Kiely is expanding to involve multiple agencies, including the FBI. Police are pushing the partygoers, including teens from Nevada to the Bay Area, to come forward with any information they have.Aug. 10, 2022.
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl abducted from bus stop
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1982 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
