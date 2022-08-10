Read full article on original website
Lions defense blistered by Falcons' mobile QBs, lack of containment
One of the primary takeaways from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons was the rousing success the visiting Falcons had with the quarterback run. The Lions defense was consistently blistered by runs from starter Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who played most of the game for Atlanta.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast recaps the preseason opener and Hard Knocks
Lions preseason football is back, and the Detroit Lions Podcast broke down all you needed to know from Friday night’s exhibition matchup with the visiting Atlanta Falcons. From the glorious opening drive from the starting offense to the consistently inadequate linebacking play, we break it all down. There is a good discussion on containment principles and how the safeties, linebackers and ends need to work better in concert to prevent QB runs. A celebration of rookie Aidan Hutchinson is well-deserved, too.
Falcons injury report: Six players ruled out vs. Lions
The Atlanta Falcons have made it through the first two weeks of training camp with very few injuries, aside from their recent string of bad luck at the defensive tackle position. Nonetheless, the team is mostly healthy heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 6:00...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Lions lose back-and-forth preseason opener to Falcons
The Detroit Lions dropped the first exhibition game of the 2022 season, falling to the visiting Atlanta Falcons, 27-23, in Ford Field on Friday night. Repeat after me: The score doesn’t matter. The score doesn’t matter. However, the manner in which the Falcons secured the win after the...
Lions vs. Falcons: Snap count notes and observations
Tabulating snap counts in preseason games is a full-time job for the spotters, with so many players getting action on both plays from scrimmage as well as special teams. The Detroit Lions used 76 different players in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. There were a select...
