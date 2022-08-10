ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast recaps the preseason opener and Hard Knocks

Lions preseason football is back, and the Detroit Lions Podcast broke down all you needed to know from Friday night’s exhibition matchup with the visiting Atlanta Falcons. From the glorious opening drive from the starting offense to the consistently inadequate linebacking play, we break it all down. There is a good discussion on containment principles and how the safeties, linebackers and ends need to work better in concert to prevent QB runs. A celebration of rookie Aidan Hutchinson is well-deserved, too.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
