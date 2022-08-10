Lions preseason football is back, and the Detroit Lions Podcast broke down all you needed to know from Friday night’s exhibition matchup with the visiting Atlanta Falcons. From the glorious opening drive from the starting offense to the consistently inadequate linebacking play, we break it all down. There is a good discussion on containment principles and how the safeties, linebackers and ends need to work better in concert to prevent QB runs. A celebration of rookie Aidan Hutchinson is well-deserved, too.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO