Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fantasypros.com
Noah Syndergaard tosses quality start in no-decision on Wednesday
Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings on Wednesday against the Marlins. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision. This is essentially as good as it gets for Syndergaard, who simply doesn't miss bats any longer. He generated just nine whiffs, despite the fact that his slider velocity was up significantly in the start. Syndergaard is just a seventh starter for mixed leagues, one who won't often hurt you but who will rarely help you. He has a 3.96 ERA and a poor 6.92 K/9 rate, and should be started in only favorable matchups. He will take on the Reds next.
fantasypros.com
Sandy Alcantara doomed by three-run 8th inning in loss Wednesday
Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in Miami’s 4-3 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Alcantara needed only 71-pitches to cruise through the first seven innings before the wheels came off in the three-run Philly 8th. Alcantara hasn’t even allowed as many as three runs in 19 of his 22 other starts this season. Alcantara falls to 10-5 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 166 innings across 23 starts this season. Alcantara came into Wednesday’s game with a National League-leading 1.88 ERA but watched it rise to 2.01 but still remains ahead of Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes’ 2.45 mark. Alcantara also leads the National League in innings (166) and complete games (3) as he vies to become the Marlins’ first ever Cy Young Award winner. Alcantara will try again for his 11th win in his next start on Monday against the Padres.
fantasypros.com
Ryan Pepiot strikes out four in start Wednesday night
Ryan Pepiot pitched 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday, striking out four, walking three, and giving up five hits for four earned runs as he took the no-decision in the Dodgers' 8-5 win over the Twins. Fantasy Impact:. Pepiot is the one who took Mitch White's spot in the Dodgers rotation...
fantasypros.com
Vaughn Grissom homers in debut on Wednesday
Just an excellent debut for Grissom, who was only called up on Wednesday morning to fill in at second base while Orlando Arcia is on the injured list. Grissom had produced a .324/.405/.494 triple slash line with 14 home runs and 27 stolen bases between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi this year, and could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues given that he should see consistent playing time until Arcia is able to return.
‘I wanted to come here’: Tommy Pham hoped to join the Red Sox months earlier than the deadline
Pham was a free agent this past offseason and was negotiating a deal to come to Boston. New Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham has been a revelation since he joined the Red Sox ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Pham’s already hit three homers in his first 10 games...
fantasypros.com
Tony Gonsolin takes no-hitter seven innings in Dodgers' win Friday night
Tony Gonsolin pitched 6 2/3 innings on Friday, striking out three, walking three, and giving up two hits for one earned run as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 8-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin's win on Friday was his 14th of the season as...
fantasypros.com
Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm) to start Saturday
McCullers will make his 2022 debut after experiencing setbacks in his recovery from a flexor tendon strain in his forearm. He threw 86 pitches in his final rehab start, so there shouldn't be any major restrictions in his first start back. He should be a good option against a weak A's lineup on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. to face suspension after violating the MLB's PED policy
Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be facing a suspension. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Wow! Tatis began a rehab assignment last week and it looked like he was going to have a chance to return to the Padres later this month, but now he will be facing what is reported to be an 80-game suspension. This is quite the news after the Padres made the blockbuster move for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.
San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr hit with 80-game drugs ban
San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr, one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and won’t play this season. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said...
fantasypros.com
Tyquan Thornton catches touchdown in pro debut
Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hauled in two passes for nine yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Thornton is known for his blazing...
fantasypros.com
Russell Gage suffers leg injury in practice
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Russell Gage pulled up during 1-on-1s, appearing to suffer a leg injury. Gage returned to the locker room under his own power. (Jenna Laine on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Buccaneers are still awaiting the return of WR Chris Godwin from his...
fantasypros.com
Gabriel Davis to receive 'steady and reliable' targets
Gabriel Davis is proving to be a reliable, trusted option among the Bills' receiving corps and is expected to receive a healthy target share each week. (ESPN) There are three primary reasons to expect regular targets for the 23-year-old: Josh Allen trusts him, coaches and players find him reliable, and he should see a bunch of single coverage matchups while Stefon Diggs is on the field. Davis was an analyst favorite going into training camp and has done nothing to show reason to back off the optimism.
fantasypros.com
Drake London exits preseason game Friday with a knee injury
London caught one pass for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota on the Falcons first drive of the game. It didn't look like he suffered an injury on that play at first glance, but it is possible he felt something when walking over to the sideline. This will be a situation to continue to monitor surrounding the Falcons first-round pick.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo drawing interest from Browns amidst Deshaun Watson appeal
Per league sources, the Cleveland Browns would consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo if the league significantly increases Deshaun Watson's suspension. (Cleveland.com) This rumor completely hinges upon the league and the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson's suspension, but it feels like the move that makes the most sense for Cleveland. If this move were to happen, Garoppolo would bring a much safer option as the Browns' signal caller. If the veteran were to be acquired by Cleveland, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and their other offensive weapons would see their fantasy value boost a bit, as Garoppolo is much more reliable than Jacoby Brissett.
fantasypros.com
N'Keal Harry undergoes tightrope surgery on ankle Thursday
Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry will undergo tightrope surgery on his recently sprained ankle on Thursday morning as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The tightrope surgery involves a flexible implant that is meant to stabilize Harry's syndesmosis ligament. It is a procedure that...
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith removed from PUP list Wednesday
The Chicago Bears have removed linebacker Roquan Smith from the Physically Unable to Perform list and he is now eligible to begin practicing but is not expected to as he continues his training camp "hold in" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith has...
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley got a lot of work in Eagles' preseason loss
Huntley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and has appeared in six games in his two-year career. Huntley showed he can handle duties as both a runner and a receiver and could be a solid depth piece in the Eagles' RB room this season. Huntley will likely be on the roster bubble for the Eagles. If he does make the team it would likely take an injury or two for him to become worth a roster spot in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Brian Hoyer sees limited action in preseason opener
Patriots veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer drew the start during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He completed just five of eight passes for 59 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
fantasypros.com
Tyrod Taylor looks comfortable in Giants debut
Tyrod Taylor completed 13-of-21 passing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown in New York's 23-21 preseason win over the New England Patriots. Tyrod is now with his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2011. Over that time he has proven to be one of the most capable backups around, and it showed in his preseason debut. The Giants' coaching staff has made it clear that Daniel Jones will be the starting QB, but Tyrod's performance on Thursday should give head coach Brian Daboll comfortability knowing that the team will be in good hands if Jones were to go down with an injury.
