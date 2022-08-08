Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in Miami’s 4-3 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Alcantara needed only 71-pitches to cruise through the first seven innings before the wheels came off in the three-run Philly 8th. Alcantara hasn’t even allowed as many as three runs in 19 of his 22 other starts this season. Alcantara falls to 10-5 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 166 innings across 23 starts this season. Alcantara came into Wednesday’s game with a National League-leading 1.88 ERA but watched it rise to 2.01 but still remains ahead of Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes’ 2.45 mark. Alcantara also leads the National League in innings (166) and complete games (3) as he vies to become the Marlins’ first ever Cy Young Award winner. Alcantara will try again for his 11th win in his next start on Monday against the Padres.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO