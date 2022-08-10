Read full article on original website
Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 asked viewers to submit their photos from the Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams Tuesday between the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Submit photos from Thursday’s Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati...
River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-2 in the first ever Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday. The River Bandits donned the retro uniforms of the Davenport Blue Sox (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933...
Davenport Southeast Little League Heads to Elimination Round Today
The Southeast Little League sadly ended their winning streak Wednesday, against Webb City in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City took the lead with three hits in the third inning, one of which was a two-run triple that pushed the score to its final 3-1. The loss will send the...
River Bandits Star in Minor League Baseball Field of Dreams Game
Your Quad Cities River Bandits became the Davenport Blue Sox once again. That was their name for three separate eras in the early 1900s. This time, the Blue Sox didn’t play in Davenport, they played in Dyersville, Iowa, donning a throwback blue in the first ever Minor League Baseball Field of Dreams game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site.
Scenes from the Field of Dreams
The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa
Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend
The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill. General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults. For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
Kevin Costner pays tribute to Ray Liotta ahead of Field of Dreams game
Kevin Costner paid tribute this week to the late Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the film.
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday. For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight. Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m. 40 to 80 pounds...
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery
Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids
The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand new eatery on Blairs Ferry Road! everbowl, a California-based chain, is moving into the space at 1100 Blairs Ferry Road, which is the same complex as Buffalo Wild Wings and iGYM, right next to Target. One of the folks...
Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
