Davenport, IA

KWQC

Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 asked viewers to submit their photos from the Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams Tuesday between the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Submit photos from Thursday’s Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

River Bandits Star in Minor League Baseball Field of Dreams Game

Your Quad Cities River Bandits became the Davenport Blue Sox once again. That was their name for three separate eras in the early 1900s. This time, the Blue Sox didn’t play in Davenport, they played in Dyersville, Iowa, donning a throwback blue in the first ever Minor League Baseball Field of Dreams game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scenes from the Field of Dreams

The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa

Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend

The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill. General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults. For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.
VIOLA, IL
KCRG.com

Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school

Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player

Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday. For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight. Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m. 40 to 80 pounds...
RIVERSIDE, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery

Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KWQC

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

