Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Corral pinpoints major Panthers issue in rookie’s rough preseason debut vs. Commanders
Apart from the actual experience of finally appearing in his first real experience of playing in a competitive NFL game, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had little to write home about in his preseason debut last Saturday against the Washington Commanders on the road. The Panthers did win that contest, 23-21, but from a production standpoint, it was a rather forgettable game for Corral, who went just 1 of 9 for 11 passing yards. He also got sacked once for zero yardage loss.
1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and time is running out for the two sides to come to terms. This weekend, Jackson gave a deadline of the start of the season to get a deal done. The Ravens begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the […] The post 1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery
Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Chiefs players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The NFL mandates that teams go from the initial 90-man preseason rosters to the final 53-man version by Tuesday, August 30, at 4 pm ET. That means that after the Kansas City Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Chicago Bears, Andy Reid and company now have two weeks to fine-tune the bottom of the Chiefs roster. For players on the bubble, a high-quality showing in the Chiefs preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders (Saturday, August 20, 4 pm ET) is crucial.
Three Buccaneers Injured in First Preseason Game of the Year
We're still waiting on updates regarding the injury status of three Buccaneers.
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era
The Las Vegas Raiders might have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL this year. They added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to an already good offense. This is likely to open things up for Hunter Renfrow, and to a greater extent, Darren Waller. Waller is viewed as one of the best […] The post ‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow pulls off pleasant surprise in return to Bengals practice after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back on the practice field Sunday, and based on head coach Zac Taylor’s comments, he’s doing better than ever after being sidelined due to his appendix surgery. For those not in the know, Burrow wasn’t able to practice with the team when...
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
Rams’ Sean McVay, Aaron Donald give Matthew Stafford update amid concerning elbow injury
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury of late. The biggest concern right now is whether or not this will be an issue for the Los Angeles Rams’ superstar quarterback as they commence their title defense in a few weeks’ time. At this point, it sounds like this isn’t going […] The post Rams’ Sean McVay, Aaron Donald give Matthew Stafford update amid concerning elbow injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.”. At this point,...
Broncos icon Randy Gradishar misses cut for NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Another year, another Hall of Fame class that doesn’t include former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar. Per Eric Goodman of Mile High Sports, Gradishar was not selected by the veterans committee for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A few weeks ago, Gradishar was a part of a trio of former Broncos that were named as finalists for the Hall of Fame. There is no word on the other two former Broncos (coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves) and if they were voted in. There should be official word on those selected by Wednesday.
