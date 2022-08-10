ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Douglas County property owners will soon receive notice about their estimated 2023 property taxes

Douglas County’s property owners will soon receive a notification about their estimated property taxes for 2023, the county announced Wednesday. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office mailed the notification to 45,852 property owners Wednesday and Thursday. The county stressed that this mailer is not a bill. The Kansas Legislature requires county clerks to send a notice explaining each taxing jurisdiction’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or in layman’s terms, if a municipality, county or district plans to take in more money in property taxes than it did in the previous year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

From nearly 30% to zero, Douglas County property tax collections are set to increase by wildly different amounts

If you pay property taxes in Douglas County, chances are you soon will pay more of them. Even if the governments that serve you — the county, a city, a school district, a township — hold their property tax rates steady, you likely are going to pay more in property taxes. Even if the government reduces its property tax rate, there’s a strong chance you’ll still pay more in property taxes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

County agrees to take less aggressive approach in trying to correct rural code violations

Douglas County officials are open to trying a more patient, less aggressive approach in dealing with rural properties that are violating some county codes, county commissioners were told Wednesday evening. County commissioners at their weekly meeting unanimously approved a temporary business use permit that will give a rural resident up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vouchers#Municipal Services
gardnernews.com

Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton

Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
GARDNER, KS
kcur.org

To keep students safe, Johnson County schools get new emergency buttons and door locks

The Shawnee Mission School District is adding an extra layer of security to its buildings this school year after recent mass shootings that heightened anxieties over school safety. At its meeting Monday, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education unanimously approved spending up to $250,000 to install hard wired, button-controlled door...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Panasonic
News Break
Politics
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence residents’ average monthly water and waste bills could hit $145 in 2025

City officials are recommending a 26% increase to customer utility bills over the course of the next three years. Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations is seeking approval for the proposed hike, which Lawrence city commissioners will review at their meeting Tuesday. Under MSO’s recommendation, the city would raise the average...
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy