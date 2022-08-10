Douglas County’s property owners will soon receive a notification about their estimated property taxes for 2023, the county announced Wednesday. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office mailed the notification to 45,852 property owners Wednesday and Thursday. The county stressed that this mailer is not a bill. The Kansas Legislature requires county clerks to send a notice explaining each taxing jurisdiction’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or in layman’s terms, if a municipality, county or district plans to take in more money in property taxes than it did in the previous year.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO