LJWORLD
Douglas County property owners will soon receive notice about their estimated 2023 property taxes
Douglas County’s property owners will soon receive a notification about their estimated property taxes for 2023, the county announced Wednesday. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office mailed the notification to 45,852 property owners Wednesday and Thursday. The county stressed that this mailer is not a bill. The Kansas Legislature requires county clerks to send a notice explaining each taxing jurisdiction’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or in layman’s terms, if a municipality, county or district plans to take in more money in property taxes than it did in the previous year.
LJWORLD
From nearly 30% to zero, Douglas County property tax collections are set to increase by wildly different amounts
If you pay property taxes in Douglas County, chances are you soon will pay more of them. Even if the governments that serve you — the county, a city, a school district, a township — hold their property tax rates steady, you likely are going to pay more in property taxes. Even if the government reduces its property tax rate, there’s a strong chance you’ll still pay more in property taxes.
LJWORLD
County agrees to take less aggressive approach in trying to correct rural code violations
Douglas County officials are open to trying a more patient, less aggressive approach in dealing with rural properties that are violating some county codes, county commissioners were told Wednesday evening. County commissioners at their weekly meeting unanimously approved a temporary business use permit that will give a rural resident up...
LJWORLD
Douglas County staff: Internal ARPA-funded projects will go a long way toward helping county recover financially
With the allocation of another round of COVID-19 relief funding behind them, Douglas County staffers say the portion set aside for internal projects will go a long way toward easing the county’s finances. The Douglas County Commission spent weeks this summer discussing the specifics of a number of requests...
LJWORLD
City leaders express support for asking voters whether Lawrence should move to directly elected mayor, but not districts
With a majority of city commissioners expressing support, it is becoming more likely that Lawrence voters in November will decide whether the city’s mayor ought to be directly elected by the people. But Lawrence city commissioners at their Tuesday evening meeting weren’t sure if they wanted voters to decide...
LJWORLD
Douglas County law enforcement leaders say they plan to continue collecting traffic stop data in the wake of study examining racial disparities
Data collection for a study on traffic stops in Douglas County may be over, but local law enforcement leaders say they won’t let that be the end of the conversation about racial bias and policing. On Wednesday night at the Lawrence Public Library, several leaders from area law enforcement...
LJWORLD
Douglas County and City of Lawrence seeking nearly $3 million in HUD funding for supportive housing project, team of street outreach workers
More than $300 million in federal funding for fighting homelessness across the U.S. is up for grabs, and Douglas County and the City of Lawrence want about $3 million of it for supportive housing projects and a special team to work with homeless residents. The U.S. Department of Housing and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider adding form of government to November 2022 ballots
The Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday is set to decide whether to ask voters if they want to directly elect a mayor, and if they want to elect six commissioners by districts. The city created a task force in February 2021 to study the form of local government. Currently, five...
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
gardnernews.com
Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton
Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs rezoning request for new Casey’s at College and Pflumm
The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a recommendation for a rezoning request for a new Casey’s General Store. The details: The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain is looking to build a location at the southeast corner of Pflumm Road and College Boulevard, diagonal to an existing QuikTrip.
kcur.org
To keep students safe, Johnson County schools get new emergency buttons and door locks
The Shawnee Mission School District is adding an extra layer of security to its buildings this school year after recent mass shootings that heightened anxieties over school safety. At its meeting Monday, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education unanimously approved spending up to $250,000 to install hard wired, button-controlled door...
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence residents’ average monthly water and waste bills could hit $145 in 2025
City officials are recommending a 26% increase to customer utility bills over the course of the next three years. Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations is seeking approval for the proposed hike, which Lawrence city commissioners will review at their meeting Tuesday. Under MSO’s recommendation, the city would raise the average...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief says one officer who engaged in biased policing is no longer employed, details other efforts to address bias
As city leaders heard about a study of racial disparities in traffic stops in Douglas County, the Lawrence police chief said that one officer who “was engaged in bias-based policing” was no longer employed by the department. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received...
LJWORLD
Two judges already working in Douglas County named as interviewees for the open 7th Judicial District judge positions
The Office of Judicial Administration announced Wednesday nine nominees who will be interviewed by the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to fill two judge positions in Douglas County. Two of the nominees already work as judges in the 7th District Court including Pro Tem Division Judge Blake Glover, of Baldwin...
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote
The Overland Park City Council is expected to vote Aug. 15 on a 446-unit apartment complex developers want at 135th Street and Antioch Road.
