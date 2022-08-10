ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

What do you do with your shopping cart?

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOQVd_0hBGEdkU00

Did you know there’s such a thing as shopping cart etiquette?

When it comes to shopping carts in parking lots, it’s all about how you use them, because if you just leave it behind you could cause a big problem for someone else.

People here in our area are over it.

Marylou Walsh of St. James City said it infuriates her when someone leaves their shopping cart in a parking spot. Carol Houston added it also drives her crazy. Walsh and Houston aren’t alone.

Some people even take it upon themselves to put these carts back where they belong.

Shopping carts in the middle of parking lots, on a curb or even your own parking spot can be frustrating.

“It definitely is frustrating and sometimes I’ve been known to gently push it with the bumper of my car,” said Barbara Kinee of South Fort Myers.

Jesse Klausz of New York says he does it too but there’s an important reason he does.

“I think it’s just a nice thing to do and it’s probably easy for the workers here.”

So yes, there is such a thing as shopping cart etiquette.

“It’s really crazy out there I mean,” said Evelyn Cannata. Cannata is the CEO of Etiquette by Evelyn and Ask Eveyln. She said pushing a shopping cart is just like driving a car.

“When you go down an aisle you go down on the right side,” she said.

“I usually try to put them away as long as it’s not too far away from where I’m parked,” said a South Fort Myers resident.

But there is even more to this! Shopping cart etiquette starts as soon as you get inside the grocery store and get your cart and follows you through the store until you leave the parking lot and not your cart behind.

“This is like an accident waiting to happen. I mean it’s just don’t do that,” said Cannata. She said oftentimes people expect an employee will grab your cart for you and put it back when in reality, “what they’re actually doing is taking someone away from a job, maybe stocking supplies that you need,” she said. “It’s not rocket science just be, I know this is a hard word in today’s world but why can’t you just be considerate.”

Simply Cannata asks, what does it take? The answer is not much.

“I don’t want a dent in my car and if people see me doing it they’ll do it, hopefully,” said Parent.

Walsh added, “grow up, assume some responsibility and get your steps in for the day.”

At the end of the day, Cannata said all those little things add up to a big thing of consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastalbreezenews.com

Cocomo’s Reopens at New Location

Bonnie and Scott Gibbs have owned Cocomo’s Grill and turned it into one of the most popular and successful restaurants on Marco Island for the last 18 years. The couple, along with their daughter Shyan, have enjoyed a clientele who they refer to more as family rather than just customers.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 520, Estero; 239-495-3528 or www.naplesflatbread.com. The Neapolitan-style pizza is alive and well at Naples flatbread, with its thin crispy crust and bubbly brown cheese forged in the fire of a wood oven. If you’re looking for comfort food, you’ve come to the right place — Italian chili, with cannellini beans, mini-meatballs, sausage, prosciutto, onion and peppers. Burgers that pay homage to cities ranging from Key West to Tulsa. And, yes, there’s a substantial list of pizzas.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Saint James City, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Owners of fire-damaged Island Cow start fundraiser to help employees

With Sanibel’s popular Island Cow restaurant still in shambles after a fire on Saturday, its owners have started a fundraiser to help the out-of-work employees. Brian and Elke Podlasek, the restaurant’s owners, say their biggest challenge is helping their staff of over 50 people. All are currently facing unemployment while the restaurant awaits repairs that may take until the end of 2023 to be completed. According to a Facebook post, they have set up a fundraiser for Island Cow employees through the local nonprofit Put It On Pete’s Tab, Inc., which was made to support people struggling in the hospitality industry.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Dish: The Angry Uncle square pie, $24; and the Blanco New York style, $18. The Place: Uncle Rico’s Pizza, 2960 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; dine in or take away, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; 239-362-0083; www.unclericospizza239.com. The Details: We’d been...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

McLaren dream comes true for 86-year-old Naples man

Derek Allen, 86, lived out a lifelong dream of riding in a very high-end luxury car Wednesday in Collier County. When Derek was younger he raced sports cars as a hobby, but never his favorite car the McLaren, until Wednesday. Thanks to Seascape Naples Senior Living Community where Derek is...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Carts#Etiquette
coastalbreezenews.com

Little Pink Houses of Hope Comes to Marco

When Little Pink Houses of Hope CEO Jeanine Patten-Coble crossed the Marco Island bridge for the first time last Tuesday, August 2, she got a feeling of serenity. That feeling of serenity turned into a feeling of euphoria when she discovered, two days later, that Marco Islanders had pledged 15 homes to pave the way for a Little Pink Houses of Hope breast cancer retreat on the island for June 3-10, 2023.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)

Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
CAPE CORAL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Culinary Concepts Introduces Summer Dining Deals

Culinary Concepts, the Naples-based restaurant group behind local favorites Chops City Grill, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, Yabba Island Grill, Chops City Grill Bonita Springs, and The Saloon American Craft, will welcome guests with delicious (and deeply discounted) dining experiences this month. The group’s founder and owner Skip Quillen is aiming to...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Florida Weekly

Naples Zoo mourns unexpected loss of beloved giraffe, Timber

Naples Zoo staff, members, and volunteers are mourning the unexpected loss of the reticulated giraffe, Timber, who was found deceased Friday morning, Aug. 5. Born in 2008 at Denver Zoo, Timber, 13, was the oldest giraffe in the Naples Zoo’s herd. He moved to Naples Zoo in 2010. While life expectancy of a giraffe is 20 to 25 years old, the cause of death is unknown at this time. Veterinary staff will perform a necropsy in an effort to determine the cause of death.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store

An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water treatment construction project dragging on in SWFL

Residents are living in construction zones as crews work to connect water treatment plants from Fort Myers to Cape Coral. The goal of the project is to make sure people in Cape Coral have plenty of water during the dry season. Residents would like to see the progress get accelerated...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy