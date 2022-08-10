ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
NBC News

Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
State
Kentucky State
TheDailyBeast

Texas Cops Say Woman Intentionally Lit Boyfriend on Fire at Gas Station

A 24-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend died from injuries he sustained after she allegedly lit him on fire. Police allege that on July 18, Breana Johnson and her 25-year-old boyfriend drove up to a gas station in their Jeep. Johnson’s boyfriend sat in the car as she filled it with gas, the two of them arguing all the while. Eventually, police say things got so heated that Johnson intentionally set the Jeep afire, leading her boyfriend to jump out of the vehicle, engulfed in flames. As bystanders helped the victim, police claim that Johnson drove off. ABC8 reported that the victim, who suffered burns on most of his body, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested Johnson the next day and charged her with aggravated assault, but elevated the charge when the victim died of his injuries on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
RICHMOND, IN

