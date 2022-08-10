Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother
A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
Fireman ‘Horrified’ After Finding His Own Family Dead In House Fire
In Pennsylvania, three children and seven adults died in a house fire, and a firefighter was devastated to discover that the dead were his own family. Six of the victims’ names have been confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police, but the youngest children, aged five, six, and seven, have not yet been identified.
Suspect in deadly Ohio shooting captured; victims identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people were fatally shot in a southwestern Ohio city on Friday, and a man considered “armed and dangerous” has been apprehended by police in Kansas. Police in Butler Township, located north of Dayton, were called shortly before noon in response to shots...
Man Shot at for Plowing Into House After 'Erratic' Drive Near Kids: Police
The two Florida men have since been charged with aggravated assault, according to local law enforcement.
Texas Cops Say Woman Intentionally Lit Boyfriend on Fire at Gas Station
A 24-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend died from injuries he sustained after she allegedly lit him on fire. Police allege that on July 18, Breana Johnson and her 25-year-old boyfriend drove up to a gas station in their Jeep. Johnson’s boyfriend sat in the car as she filled it with gas, the two of them arguing all the while. Eventually, police say things got so heated that Johnson intentionally set the Jeep afire, leading her boyfriend to jump out of the vehicle, engulfed in flames. As bystanders helped the victim, police claim that Johnson drove off. ABC8 reported that the victim, who suffered burns on most of his body, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested Johnson the next day and charged her with aggravated assault, but elevated the charge when the victim died of his injuries on Tuesday.
Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
