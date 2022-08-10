ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#First Coast News
Action News Jax

JSO: Deadly crash in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash at an intersection in Northwest Jacksonville. The crash happened on Wednesday at Redpoll Avenue and New Kings Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police respond to Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
