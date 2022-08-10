Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
CBS 46
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47
A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old. Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died...
Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond
Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen determined to beat cancer, get back in the saddle
A Newton County teen's first year of college was upended by a heart attack and then a liver cancer diagnosis. Sophie Botello said she dreams of riding again as soon as she's strong enough.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Morrow police chief dies unexpectedly, community honors career of service
MORROW, Ga. - Flags fly at half-staff outside the Morrow Police Department in honor of former Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway. "I think one of the things that makes Chief Callaway unique is that his legacy's going to live on far, far past just his time in the city," said Interim Morrow Police Chief David Snively.
Complex
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case
Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police refute viral video claims of excessive force, release body cam video
APD release body cam video refuting viral video claiming excessive force. A viral video has sparked concerns an Atlanta police may have used excessive force. Atlanta police refute those claims releasing the full, hour-long body cam video of the arrest and said the video tells a different story than the one circulating on social media.
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Comments / 1