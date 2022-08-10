ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, GA

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
Young Thug Faces New Charges in Ongoing YSL Rico Case

Young Thug is facing a number of new charges in the ongoing Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, including one related to a machine gun. As WSB-TV2 Atlanta reports, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. According to the office, the charges are against Thug and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9. Many of them stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May as part of a 56-count indictment against him, Gunna, and 26 other YSL members.
Atlanta police refute viral video claims of excessive force, release body cam video

APD release body cam video refuting viral video claiming excessive force. A viral video has sparked concerns an Atlanta police may have used excessive force. Atlanta police refute those claims releasing the full, hour-long body cam video of the arrest and said the video tells a different story than the one circulating on social media.
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
