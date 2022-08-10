Read full article on original website
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Widow of Jacksonville veteran celebrates PACT Act: 'If this was around, maybe he would still be here'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville widow, whose husband died after serving in the Marines, is applauding the newly signed PACT Act, which expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during their time in service. President Biden on Wednesday signed into law the Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics...
Founding pastor accuses Celebration Church of 'evil' plan to remove him, suing for defamation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The founding pastor of Jacksonville's Celebration Church is telling his side of the story as he faces allegations of misconduct. Stovall Weems is suing the church for defamation as it accused him of manipulating and misdirecting finances. "They just had control of the narrative for so...
Veteran-owned boxing gym opens in Downtown Jacksonville, hopes to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From corporate to K-O, one local man is taking his passion for boxing up a notch. When the only boxing gym in the Urban Core closed, Ellis McGhee saw it as an opportunity. He wanted to invest in an area of Jacksonville that's in need of...
Murray Hill homeowners, chemical plant heading to court over 'unbearable' odor allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) A company blamed for emitting what residents call a “vile” odor is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Murray Hill homeowners. IFF Chemical Holdings Inc. operates a fragrance factory on Lane Avenue in...
Inaugural class of students at JU College of Law are ready to hit the books
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week Jacksonville University welcomed its inaugural class of students at the JU College of Law in Downtown Jacksonville. JU says this is the first new law school in the state of Florida in more than 20 years. The school says 14 students were selected from...
What's your dream park look like? James Weldon Johnson Park officially getting redesigned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What does your dream park look like and how could it fit in the heart of downtown Jacksonville?. It's the first day of action to revamp the city's oldest public park: James Weldon Johnson Park. The Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park board just approved a three-year strategic plan Wednesday.
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
'Shocking, appalling and egregious:' Videos, documents involving former Jacksonville surgeon at center of lawsuits released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, recordings and documents obtained by First Coast News in the bellwether trial of Dr. Richard David Heekin shed new light on his physical and mental state during the time of the botched surgeries he's accused of carrying out. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with...
Residents demand Nassau County School District bring back neighborhood bus stop
YULEE, Fla. — Some Nassau County parents say the new school year is off to a rocky start after the school district removed a neighborhood bus stop. Now, they are concerned for the safety of students and say there is not a designated place for students to walk to get home.
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
UF Health Jacksonville opening three hybrid emergency and urgent care centers this fall (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)
UF Health Jacksonville is merging emergency departments with urgent care centers in order to help patients with cost and convenience. Full Emergency Department and Urgent Care will be under one roof and patients will receive the right level of care based on objective criteria. You can expect:. •Adult & pediatric...
Police respond to Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
'I wasn't going to leave him:' Atlantic Beach man saves neighbors from fire, still searching for new home
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Saving lives, now fighting for his own. An Atlantic Beach man is still grappling with the damage left behind from a massive fire at his home. Every few days, Greg Franek comes by his home of 22 years on Beach Avenue. It's charred beyond recognition.
Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96
Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Police: Jacksonville man shot in Arlington, expected to be OK
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Cesery Terrace in response to gunfire. Upon arrival, police say they...
