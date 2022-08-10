ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IndyFringe Festival to pay tribute to Jewel Box Revue

Long before there was RuPaul, there was “The Jewel Box Revue.”. From World War II to the Stonewall Uprising, this legendary, gender-bending performance troupe toured North America, from big cities to small, dazzling mostly straight audiences. Elevating drag to an art form, they created one of the earliest LGBTQ+ communities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Entertainment
Fox 59

“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion

INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!

Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy breakdancer hopes to crack 2024 Olympic roster

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmarry Hall can't remember a time in her life when she wasn't dancing. It wasn't until she was a 19-year-old college student that she was introduced to breakdancing. “It's the perfect combination of dance culture and sport," said Hall, who's known as "Pep-C" in the breakdancing world....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!

The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets

Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

