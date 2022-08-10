Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ for SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) slammed the recently passed federal climate and spending bill Tuesday.

The South Carolina Republicans called a news conference at the South Carolina State House in Columbia to discuss the impact the “Inflation Reduction Act” could have in the Palmetto State and across the country.

Sen. Graham, along with the 49 other Republican senators in Congress, voted against the bill earlier this week. Graham said, “This bill is a nightmare for South Carolina. It’s a nightmare for the American economy.”

The $740 billion bill passed along party lines in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. House is set to vote on the legislation Friday.

Supporters say the “Inflation Reduction Act” would help tackle climate change, reform taxes, and lower the costs of prescriptions.

“This is not an ‘Inflation Reduction Plan.’ This is a ‘grow the government’ plan,” Sen. Graham said. “I’m hoping South Carolinians are paying attention to what we’re doing in Washington because it does effect us here at home.”

According to Graham, the legislation will create a new gas tax and increase gas prices. He also expressed concerns over investments to add more federal IRS agents.

“In the Democratic world, we’re short of IRS agents. In my world, we’re short on cops, Border Patrol agents and people in the military,” Sen. Graham said.

Both Governor McMaster and Sen. Graham are calling on House Democrats to vote against the bill. Gov. McMaster said, “It does not cut inflation. It does not create business. It does not spur the economy. It does exactly the opposite.”

South Carolina’s lone House Democrat, Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC06) tweeted his support for the bill this week.

He wrote, “The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge deal. Not only will it lower prescription drug costs for millions of Americans, it will ensure rich corporations pay their fair share and help us address the climate crisis.”

Rep. Clyburn said House Democrats will send the bill to the President’s desk this week.

