Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County
A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges
A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gavin Helms, 24, of Golconda, Illinois was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, with being a felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Joshua Alvey, 35, of Washington was arrested...
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
Semi-truck overturns on I-71 spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on an Interstate 71 ramp Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 8:50 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway when it overturned, spilling its entire cargo of Bud Light.
Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County
Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in...
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana are asking for help finding a runaway teen. The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21. King is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police thanked the community for...
