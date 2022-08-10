Read full article on original website
Erie to Host Fastest Dog Race, Youth Baseball & Hockey Tournaments in an Event-Filled Weekend
Erie will be crowning the area's fastest dog, in one of the many sporting events that will be happening across the county on Saturday, August 13th. In addition to the Kennel Club's AKC Fast CAT dog race, there will be the Lake Effect Hockey camp & tournament, and the Millcreek Summer Sizzler 12U baseball tournament.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
Titusville Herald
Titusville Police and game wardens handle incident with their ‘bear’ hands
The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday. The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
New York Woman Hit By Car, Attacked With Machete In Front Of Kids
The New York State Police are reporting a shocking story out of Western New York's Chautauqua County. A 64-year-old was arrested after violently and brazenly attacking a woman in public in front of several kids. Mary Butler was driving four children in her car on Route 380 in Jamestown, when...
Erie makes list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie
WFMJ.com
Local JD Vance, Ron DeSantis rally will no longer be happening at Maronite Center
Ohio-based U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, along with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis were scheduled to appear in the Mahoning Valley for a rally on Friday, August 12. Now, the fate of that event is unknown. Blue Wolf Tavern & Catering Owner, Joe Rzonsa tells 21 News that conservative organization, Turning...
Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
19 Erie County water access areas are dangerous to dogs
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 19 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be […]
91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off
The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
erienewsnow.com
Dr. Carl Seon Speaks about Recovery from COVID-19 and Double Lung Transplant
Looking fit and like himself, Dr. Carl Seon and his wife Anita met with me for an interview during a social gathering with some of his new medical colleagues from Whole Health Orthopedic Institute and their partners. Resuming his career is a day he thought might never come after his...
explore venango
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall
A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
WFMJ.com
September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
How is inflation impacting Erie renters?
With inflation higher this July compared to July of 2021 sitting at 8.5%, experts said it’s better than expected, but residents in Erie are feeling the sting of renting homes and apartments. Here is more on how inflation is impacting residents and the help they are receiving. Residents in Erie are being forced to seek […]
