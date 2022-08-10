Read full article on original website
Dreamgirl Comes to Sonoma Community Center
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the theater community to be even more creative than usual to survive, a struggle for many companies even in the best of times. As theaters dealt with dwindling audiences, theater artists dealt with dwindling opportunities. Theaters have postponed or canceled performances or worse, shut their doors completely. Streaming theater was an outlet for some, but most agree it’s a less than ideal replacement for the communal experience of an in-person show.
Where to Sip Frosé and Wine Slushies this Summer
While a nice iced cocktail or a cool, crisp glass of white wine on a sunny day is delightful, nothing pairs quite as nicely with blazing hot weather as an icy, slushy, adult beverage. I challenge those people who—like me, until recently—feel wine and sugar, or wine and sugar and...
Kingsborough, Leo + Lea, and More
Join author Monica Wesolowska for a reading and signing of her new picture book, Leo + Lea. Wesolowska’s new book is a Fibonacci sequence-inspired story of two kids becoming friends at the beginning of the school year despite differences and anxieties. Leo is a boy who prefers counting to talking and, through the book’s illustrations, readers are shown just what his counting adds up to. Leo + Lea is a beautiful homage to the beauty and art found in both math and friendship—and how both can be found all around us. Wesolowska is the author of the memoir Holding Silvan: A Brief Life, named a Best Book of 2013 by The Boston Globe and Library Journal, and a Lit Pick by the San Francisco Chronicle. Her essays and short stories have appeared in numerous publications. Leo + Lea reading and signing is this Saturday, Aug. 13, 10:30am, at Copperfield’s Bookstore, 2419 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur. Free. www.copperfieldsbooks.com.
Marin City History
80th anniversary festivities uncover forgotten stories from the community’s rich legacy. Felecia Gaston has been Marin City’s unofficial historian for more than three decades, collecting oral histories and memorabilia from some of the community’s first residents—Black people who helped build World War II ships at Marinship.
