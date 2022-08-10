Join author Monica Wesolowska for a reading and signing of her new picture book, Leo + Lea. Wesolowska’s new book is a Fibonacci sequence-inspired story of two kids becoming friends at the beginning of the school year despite differences and anxieties. Leo is a boy who prefers counting to talking and, through the book’s illustrations, readers are shown just what his counting adds up to. Leo + Lea is a beautiful homage to the beauty and art found in both math and friendship—and how both can be found all around us. Wesolowska is the author of the memoir Holding Silvan: A Brief Life, named a Best Book of 2013 by The Boston Globe and Library Journal, and a Lit Pick by the San Francisco Chronicle. Her essays and short stories have appeared in numerous publications. Leo + Lea reading and signing is this Saturday, Aug. 13, 10:30am, at Copperfield’s Bookstore, 2419 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur. Free. www.copperfieldsbooks.com.

