KITV.com

Two suspects caught breaking in Kalihi tow truck company office

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two suspects involved in a burglary of a Kalihi tow-truck company are behind bars Sunday. Honolulu Police officers responded to the Dillingham Boulevard business after the owner saw the suspects on her surveillance camera.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
KITV.com

2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
KITV.com

Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu City Council: All Races Headed To Runoff

Honolulu City Council candidates Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Matt Weyer and Ron Menor are in the lead in races to represent downtown Honolulu, the North Shore and the Pearl City area, respectively, according to primary election results published Saturday evening. All three council races on the ballot are set for runoff...
KITV.com

Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident. The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
seniorsmatter.com

Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu

We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
KITV.com

Waipahu High School briefly locked down due to 'suspicious circumstance'

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown, Friday afternoon, following a disturbance on campus, a school spokesperson confirmed. The nature of the disturbance has not been revealed. Honolulu Police officers were called out to the school around 12:45 p.m. in what authorities have listed as a “suspicious circumstance.”
