Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw
He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Cleveland, and AJ Styles main evented the show with The Miz when they faced off in a no disqualification match. The match featured interference from Ciampa, but Styles managed to take him out when he put him through a table that was set up at ringside. The Phenomenal One continued to battle back and forth with The Miz and AJ picked up the win when he put Miz away with the Styles Clash.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
PWMania
Mystery Car Crash Segment Takes Place During WWE RAW
A new mystery storyline began on Monday’s WWE RAW. Kevin Patrick conducted an interview with Kevin Owens in the backstage area close to the parking lot after KO destroyed Ezekiel. The duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen talking while a car that had crashed into a wall could be seen in the distance. Nikki and Doudrop’s involvement in the incident and their status as witnesses were unclear. It was also unclear whether anyone had been hurt.
wrestlinginc.com
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
PWMania
WWE Issues Statement on the Death of Gene Lebell, Triple H Comments
“WWE is saddened to learn that Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. A towering figure in the world of martial arts, LeBell was nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling.” Training under legends Karl Gotch and Lou Thesz, LeBell went on to earn a 10th degree red belt in Judo and a 9th degree black belt in Ju-jitsu. LeBell trained some of combat sports most notorious fighters such as Chuck Norris, WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.
digitalspy.com
NWA's Billy Corgan: "I've been saying for years all the non-WWE companies should run a 'Super Event'"
Since taking over the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2017, Billy Corgan has taken it from strength to strength, with weekly shows Powerrr and NWA USA and pay-per-view events including the upcoming NWA: 74. NWA has also seen its talent featured on AEW Dynamite and, more recently, on the Ric...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Reveals Serious Medical Issues He Had During His Last Match
That’s not a good thing to hear. There are all kinds of legends in wrestling but it is fairly rare to see a legend getting to be in the ring again. It is even rarer for someone to be in the ring decades after they have reached that top level. That was the case last month when Ric Flair wrestled his last match at 73 years old. However, things did not go as planned multiple times during the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Monday Night Raw Results – August 8, 2022
Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. This could be a very interesting show, as we are coming off last week’s pretty awesome episode, but now the question is how they follow it up. They certainly don’t need to have some big moment or debut/return, but keep up the energy and put on a good show and they should be fine. Let’s get to it.
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’
Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
411mania.com
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
PWMania
New Match and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
The tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will continue during Friday’s SmackDown. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will face Xia Li and Shotzi on SmackDown. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke this past week on RAW to...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake
– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho. Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful...
