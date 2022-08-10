FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The buses are rolling, as more than just students celebrate the first day of Northwest Allen County Schools. "I’ve had the best day of anyone," Superintendent Wayne Barker said. "Pick out the happiest kindergartener who just got on a bus, and I’m going to rival them for the joy level that I’ve got right now. It’s been a great day."

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO