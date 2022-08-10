WWE News: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar Have Final Accord on NXT, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Talk Tag Tournament Spot

Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
411mania.com
Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away
The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE’s Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo’s...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage
– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW. According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with...
411mania.com
AEW Makeup Artist Dani Dinino on Sting and CM Punk Coming Up With Face Paint Idea
– The A2theK Wrestling Show recently spoke to AEW makeup artist Dani Dinino, who discussed Sting and CM Punk wearing face paint at the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash show when CM Punk teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against FTR and MJF. The event was held at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Shayna Baszler Says Liv Morgan’s Fans ‘Know Nothing About Wrestling’
– During her appearance on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, SmackDown Women’s Championship No. 1 contender Shayna Baszler discussed Liv Morgan earning a controversial win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022, explaining how Liv Morgan tapped out first before the pinfall and also insulted Morgan’s fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
411mania.com
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
Contract Signing And Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Bout Added To 8/12 WWE SmackDown
A new match and segment have been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign the contract for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle on the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. Baszler earned her shot at the title by winning a gauntlet match on last Friday on SmackDown.
411mania.com
WWE News: New Video Looks At Rey Mysterio’s Mask Collection, Latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands
– WWE has posted a new video taking a look at Rey Mysterio’s mask collection. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Rey Mysterio shows off some of the most important masks from his extensive collection, including his first mask and one inspired by Mexico’s national soccer team.”
411mania.com
Sean Hayes Signs With XFL As Director Of Player Performance
The XFL has added former WWE PC Strength and Conditioning head Sean Hayes to its staff. The football league announced on Wednesday that Hayes has joined the league as their Director Of Player Performance. You can see the full announcement below:. SEAN HAYES JOINS XFL AS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERFORMANCE.
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Says Blackpool Combat Club Is ‘Always Looking’ For New Members
The Blackpool Combat Club is on a roll in AEW, and Claudio Castagnoli says that there’s always the possibility of more members joining in. The group currently sits at five members on Bryan Danielson, John Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Castagnoli, and William Regal, and during a recent interview with Bleacher Report the ROH World Champion was asked about possibly adding more memebrs of the AEW roster to the stable. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake
– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho. Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Quake at the Lake, Tops Ratings for Wednesday
– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall this week, but the show still fell under one million viewers. Dynamite did manage another No. 1 in the ratings victory for Wednesday. Last night’s show saw...
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend, Stuntman Gene Lebell Passes Away At 89
The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed “Strangler” Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.
411mania.com
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
411mania.com
TJP Reveals William Regal Called Him Multiple Times to Work the WWE Cruiserweight Classic
– Former WWE Superstar TJP recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he discussed William Regal calling him multiple times and asking him to work the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Below are some highlights provided by Chris Van Vliet:. TJP on William Regal calling him multiple times on the...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Comments / 0