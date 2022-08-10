ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Tony D'Angelo & Santos Escobar Have Final Accord on NXT, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Talk Tag Tournament Spot

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago
PWMania

Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?

There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn't made the commitment.
WWE
411mania.com

Inspiration For WWE Eugene Character Passes Away

The man who was the real-life inspiration for WWE's Eugene character has reportedly passed away. It was announced that Eugene Palermo, who lived with Down syndrome and worked as a ring boy for WWE shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. As Wrestling Inc notes, Palermo's...
WWE
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities

Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight's show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE

After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Erick Redbeard Appearing on AEW Rampage

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Danhausen will be teaming with former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard tomorrow night on Rampage against The Gunn Club. Fightful Select has an update on Erick Redbeard working a match for AEW. According to the report, Redbeard has not signed a full-time contract with...
WWE
411mania.com

Shayna Baszler Says Liv Morgan’s Fans ‘Know Nothing About Wrestling’

– During her appearance on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, SmackDown Women's Championship No. 1 contender Shayna Baszler discussed Liv Morgan earning a controversial win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022, explaining how Liv Morgan tapped out first before the pinfall and also insulted Morgan's fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De'Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
WWE
WWE
WWE NXT
Sports
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: "I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn't care who I took on. It doesn't matter. I'm moving like a freight train. It didn't matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I'm going to be the winner. I'm focusing on myself and being the world champion."
411mania.com

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event is set for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight's episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander's Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night's PPV.
WWE
411mania.com

Sean Hayes Signs With XFL As Director Of Player Performance

The XFL has added former WWE PC Strength and Conditioning head Sean Hayes to its staff. The football league announced on Wednesday that Hayes has joined the league as their Director Of Player Performance. You can see the full announcement below:. SEAN HAYES JOINS XFL AS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERFORMANCE.
411mania.com

Claudio Castagnoli Says Blackpool Combat Club Is ‘Always Looking’ For New Members

The Blackpool Combat Club is on a roll in AEW, and Claudio Castagnoli says that there's always the possibility of more members joining in. The group currently sits at five members on Bryan Danielson, John Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Castagnoli, and William Regal, and during a recent interview with Bleacher Report the ROH World Champion was asked about possibly adding more memebrs of the AEW roster to the stable. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes available for last night's Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite. In the main event, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Chris Jericho. Jericho shared a post-match photo of his face, which you can view HERE. Fightful...
WWE
411mania.com

Wrestling Legend, Stuntman Gene Lebell Passes Away At 89

The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed "Strangler" Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn't actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today's Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE

