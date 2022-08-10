HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO