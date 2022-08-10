Read full article on original website
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. The State Office of Elections reports total turnout for Saturday’s primary election was 336,505, or 39.4%. In all, 853,874 people were registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
Animal welfare group says Hawaii has most shippers of fighting chickens to Guam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to a supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will be LG versus LG in the race for governor in November. Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his spot in the general ― and the chance to face off against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
WATCH: The hottest primary races, the latest on voting and what to expect tonight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot. MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:. Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
From attack ads to sour grapes: Some of the biggest stories of the primary election
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
