Hawaii State

Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. The State Office of Elections reports total turnout for Saturday’s primary election was 336,505, or 39.4%. In all, 853,874 people were registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Animal welfare group says Hawaii has most shippers of fighting chickens to Guam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. “We obtained shipping records of roosters shipped to Guam by cockfighters, and Hawaii has more shippers to Guam than any other state,” said Wayne Pecelle, founder of the group Animal Wellness Action.
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
