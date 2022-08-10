Read full article on original website
Parole denied for man accused of murdering 3 people in Alabama in 2018
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the request Tuesday of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville the last time he was granted parole.
Preliminary trial for suspects in murder of 'Cupcake' McKinney pushed back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The two suspects in the murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney are set to be tried for capital murder in state court. However, the preliminary hearing set for Wednesday was pushed back once again. In October 2019, McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster at...
Alabama pawn shop owner facing federal charge after raid
The owner of an Albertville pawn shop raided last week is now facing federal charges, court documents show.
Dekalb County Sheriff works to reduce repeat crime, takes inmates to church offering ‘real’ transformation
The Dekalb County Sheriff is working to help inmates in the county jail change their life for good by allowing those who want to attend church services to go under supervision.
Trial date set for man accused of killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III
The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child’s face with shoe
The video shows the child entering the classroom followed by a daycare worker who appears to strike them in the face with a shoe.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Boaz man pleads guilty of rape ahead of trial
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - In November 2021, Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, Francisco reached a plea agreement on August 2 before he was scheduled for trial to start on Monday. At the time of his arrest Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million, since then his bond has been raised to $4 million.
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
Alabama A&M hosts domestic violence forum in the wake of Chi McDade murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an emotional afternoon for cheerleaders at Alabama A&M. On July 28th, Chi McDade was murdered in a domestic violence incident. Sunday afternoon, leaders and coaches decided to use that tragedy as a teaching moment. “I literally met her a week before she passed. I...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
