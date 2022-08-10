ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Guntersville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Guntersville, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parole Board#Murder#Violent Crime
WAFF

Boaz man pleads guilty of rape ahead of trial

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - In November 2021, Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, Francisco reached a plea agreement on August 2 before he was scheduled for trial to start on Monday. At the time of his arrest Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million, since then his bond has been raised to $4 million.
BOAZ, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy