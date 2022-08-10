ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reaction to woman who accused Emmitt Till not being indicted

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AqAK_0hBGCgKF00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict the woman whose accusation led to the lynching of teenager Emmett Till.

Activist Carlean Ponder and Co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition says America’s justice system has never condemned violence against Black people.

“It’s never been a common theme in this country to have legal accountability for White people who have caused significant harm to Black people,” said Carlean.

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

Ponder says even decades later, justice seems elusive in many cases when the victim is Black.

“I don’t know that anybody expected this woman to be held accountable in the sense that she was going to be sentenced to 25 years in prison or something like that,” said Ponder. “I think it’s more of a recognition that she played a very significant role in one of the most horrific and well-publicized lynchings in American history.”

Despite her disappointment in the grand jury decision, Ponder says she’s not deterred from the movement that started so long ago.

“That’s why we say black lives matter, and that’s why we have to shoot down the retort that all lives matter because all lives can’t matter, until black lives matter,” said Ponder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼

Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Baltimore

U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam

BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS 42

3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
mageenews.com

Attorney General Fitch secures Manslaughter plea in case of neglect and exploitation of a ﻿vulnerable adult

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
DC News Now

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case said it’s the first time he […]
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
DC News Now

Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Black People#Violent Crime#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mageenews.com

God lights the path we walk

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. God lights the path we walk. There are times that we can see far ahead yet other times we have only enough light to see where we are at that moment. These are the times that we need to take that next step in complete faith in Him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DC News Now

Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
MARYLAND STATE
St. Louis American

My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi

Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy