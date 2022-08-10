ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Haven Humane Society now accepting vehicle donations

REDDING, Calif. — As the Haven Humane Society continues to find lost, homeless and abused animals a loving home throughout the Redding area, they are now calling on the community to help by donating vehicles. Haven said they are now accepting vehicle donations for cars, boats, motorcycles and RVs.
REDDING, CA
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico on Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 10, 3:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Filbert Avenue in Chico. According to the Chico Fire Department Engine 2, the fire is actively burning in the structure's attic. This is a developing story....
Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Carr Fire#Benson Drive
"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents

REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Bank robbery in Redding, authorities still searching for the suspect

REDDING, Calif. - A bank robbery occurred at Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive around 1:24 p.m., said the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department responded to the report and investigated the scene. Through their investigation, Redding PD determined that an unidentified white male adult entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller.
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine

CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing Red Bluff teen last seen August 8

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2022, after an argument. The RBPD says Cassius "Cassie or Clay" McCabe was last seen...
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
