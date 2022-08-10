Read full article on original website
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eight, nine, eight; FB: four) (three, one, nine, three; FB: four) (twenty-nine, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000.
impact601.com
Convergence Partners Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Between Their Three Companies
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Convergence Partners, Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. announced today the strategic partnership between their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design requirements. This partnership will be marketed under the Convergence Partners brands.
WAPT
Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
gojsutigers.com
Football Single Game Tickets On Sale Monday
Single-game tickets for the 2022 Jackson State Football season go on sale Monday, August 15. The four-game home schedule for the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions opens Sept. 17 vs. Grambling at 1 p.m., followed by a Sept. 24 contest vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m. The 2022 homecoming...
Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants. Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000. Police said you should not […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. *Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East. *Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WAPT
Gas Buddy shows prices below $3.30 per gallon at metro stations
JACKSON, Miss. — Gas prices continue to go down, with some metro stations dropping prices below $3.50. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gas Buddy shows at least three gas stations with prices below $3.30. Sam's Club in Pearl has prices set at $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded, while the Sam's Club in Madison has gas for $3.27. QuickStop, at 4145 North State Street in Jackson, and Mac's Gas on U.S. 51 in Ridgeland are also selling gas for $3.27 a gallon. Lakeside Express on W. Government Street in Brandon is selling gas for $3.28 a gallon.
Jackson State holds faculty-staff summit to prepare for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson State University (JSU) leaders kicked off a facility and staff summit to prepare for the return of college students to its campus for the 2022-23 school year. JSU President Thomas Hudson was one of many speakers to take the podium. During his address, Hudson discussed the challenges the […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
fox40jackson.com
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
impact601.com
Pressure mounts to fix water issues in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A business group and one of Mississippi's largest unions have issued separate statements urging renewed action to address Jackson's “water crisis.”. In a Monday joint letter and news conference, 46 business owners in the capital city said back-to-back citywide boil water notices and citywide water outages have had “dramatic negative consequences” for restaurants.
In Mississippi, a trespasser, a killing and DEA meddling
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole was waiting with his semiautomatic service rifle — and an explanation — when deputies arrived at his sprawling wooded property on a warm spring night last year and found a bullet-riddled body near the driveway. A veteran of the DEA’s military-style commando […]
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
WAPT
Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries
A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
WAPT
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
WLBT
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
