Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies when car leaves Interstate 84 and overturns multiple times
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on August 9, 2022, at 2:28 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206 near Burley. A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington, and drove into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene due to her injuries. The left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner.
Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
Wildfire spreading in hills west of Pocatello
POCATELLO — A wildfire has scorched dozens of acres in the hills west of Pocatello. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and is spreading quickly in the steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road, authorities said. An early estimate is that the fire had burned about 200 acres as of 9:45 a.m. The public should stay away from the fire scene until further notice. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from the 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Idaho man reportedly admitted to punching pregnant woman
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to stab a neighbor Saturday evening at an apartment. According to court documents, police responded to an apartment on Blue Lakes Cir. after the husband of Nikki Schrader Cole called 911 at around 9:28 p.m. When the investigating officer arrived he found three other officers attempting to get the woman under control. According the the affidavit, Cole allegedly became upset after hearing that her young child may have been molested by a neighbor. Cole had grabbed a firearm in her home and accidentally fired it. She then left the firearm and grabbed an eight inch knife and went to an upstairs apartment to confront the neighbor. According to the investigating officer, the woman began hitting and stabbing at the door. The neighbor open the door and grabbed the woman's arm as she swung with the knife. The neighbor quickly closed the door. Cole then began hitting the door with a rake, causing significant damage. Court records say the woman had been drinking earlier in the day at a beer festival. Cole was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday with charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Multi-vehicle crash WB I-90 near Barker Road in Greenacres cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash on WB I-90 near Barker Road in Greenacres that was blocking the left lane and right shoulder near Barker Road in Greenacres is now cleared. There were delays on the road for about an hour. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.
kmvt
Baker, Colton Thayne
BURLEY—Colton Thayne Baker, age 19, of Burley, Idaho passed away in the early hours of August 4, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. He parted ways with his earthly life while doing what brought him so much joy and happiness, which was riding his motorcycle. Colton was born on July 16,...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
Comments / 0