Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
Kansas concert canceled due to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This weekend's Kansas concert with Blue Oyster Cult has been canceled. The show was set to take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre in Decatur. Devon officials say multiple members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive...
Social media call out helps return stolen rooster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois restaurant is thanking tipsters after the large rooster sitting outside the building was stolen. Krekels Dairy Maid Route 36 says the rooster was stolen just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Owners say two men drove up in a black Honda Accord and took...
Three Kings of Peace meet reward fund goal
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP) — Ronald Miller Jr. was shot and killed on July 11 in Danville. The Three Kings of Peace began a reward fund shortly after the murder of Miller asking other local pastors and the community to pitch in and raise $3,000 to reward to anyone who gives information about miller's case that leads to a conviction.
String of vacant home fires hit Danville in two weeks
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS?WCCU) — Within the past two weeks, the city of Danville has seen five fires — all in vacant homes and only a few miles apart. Many in the area believe that these fires are not coincidences. "I know they not catching on by themselves, cause...
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Community group offers new program as teen deaths rise in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — A second teen is dead in the last two weeks after being shot and killed Monday on the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Avenue in Decatur. Last week, a 14 year girl was killed in an early morning shooting. Resident Clinton Dye is frustrated that...
Man who left baby in coma sentenced to 12 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man who injured a baby, leaving him in a medically induced coma, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. 35-year-old Christopher Pulliam pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. He was sentenced to 12 years. Decatur Police...
Decatur teen fatally shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teen was fatally shot on Monday night. Around 6:50 p.m., the Decatur Police Department was called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Avenue in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a 17 year old victim. The boy was...
Illinois volleyball will face Eastern Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Illinois volleyball has announced that they are adding Eastern Illinois to its non-conference schedule on September 14. The Illini will travel to Charleston to play the Eastern Illinois Panthers. This is the first time the two teams have played each other since 2005. It is...
Two high schools cancel 2022 varsity football
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana School District on Wednesday announced that the coaching staff at Urbana High School has decided to cancel the 2022 football varsity season, and this is not the first team to do so this year. "It's a tough decision. Obviously nobody wants to make,...
