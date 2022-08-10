ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Commanders fired d-line coach, promote assistant

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EC6xJ_0hBGC1Pp00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the last few years, the Commanders defensive has been its biggest strength. On Tuesday, the team made an unusual move during training camp involving the defensive line.

The team announced the firing of defensive line coach Sam Mills III Tuesday, promoting assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to the position.

“I woke up this morning, had no idea. I came out to practice. I’m the same person,” Zgonina said. “Like I said earlier, I’m not changing. So I don’t look at it as anything. I look at it as an opportunity to get all these men a championship. That’s the goal and that’s not gonna change.”

Mills has worked with head coach Ron Rivera for more than 10 seasons in Carolina and Washington, so this can’t be an easy move for Rivera to make.

“Very difficult, very difficult. I’ve known Sam [Mills III] a long time and he’s a very good football coach and, and I really appreciate everything he’s done,” Rivera said. “He helped us win a division our first year and, you know, and just things got tough last year, but there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”

Last year, the Commanders defense had expectations to be one of the best in the league, but struggled, particularly in points and yards allowed, forcing turnovers and getting off the field on third downs.

“I just want to see them continue to grow and get better and get themselves ready for this season,” Rivera said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
DC News Now

Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

(The Hill) — President Joe Biden is in a tough spot following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, facing a delicate dance of handling the situation while steadfastly appearing not to politically taint the Department of Justice (DOJ). Republican lawmakers almost immediately lashed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Commanders#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

James Robinson (Achilles) joins Jaguars starters, likely out Friday

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (Achilles) is taking first-team reps at practice. Robinson didn't play in last week's Hall of Fame game and he is not expected to play in Friday's first preseason game as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, but he made progress this week by taking reps with the starters at training camp for the first time. Robinson is the favorite to begin the season as the Jaguars' early-down back in Week 1 versus the Washington Commanders, but Travis Etienne will likely cut into Robinson's workload as the year progresses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Coach Played Scout Team Quarterback Thursday

Over the past two seasons, the pandemic has sometimes decimated positional groups to the point that coaches were being considered for active NFL roles. But one coach who decided to try playing quarterback for the scout team probably won't be getting a callup to the active roster, no matter what.
SEATTLE, WA
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy