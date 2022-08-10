ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

More people turn to pawn shops to make ends meet due to inflation

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evUkJ_0hBGBwAQ00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The impact of inflation continues as more people turn to pawn shops to make ends meet.

People are coming to sell and pawn their everyday items like TVs, gaming systems, and even home defense shotguns to get some quick cash in their pockets.

Richie Donaldson, manager at CB’s Pawn Shop, says this is another result of the economy.

“People are bringing in more items. We got some pretty off the wall items, and people are really hurting right now. I’ve never seen so many people that have come and told me that they needed money to pay their light bill, you know, not that much like it has. It’s been crazy,” Donaldson said.

The surge in gas prices, groceries, and bills has even brought new faces to the shop. Donaldson says business is loaning out more than what is getting in.

“It has brought in more people, but it is getting to the point where we are loaning out way more of what we are getting in,” Donaldson said.

The increase in customers is significant. Just two years ago, when Covid hit, Donaldson says pawns were around seventy thousand, now it is one-hundred-twenty thousand.

“We almost double the amount of money that we loan out in two years,” Donaldson said.

Meanwhile, William Frierson, owner of Patriot Pawn, says the pain of inflation has also brought a 15 percent increase in customers.

“People are bringing canopies that you can buy at the Academy, and lounge chairs. Whatever they got laying around, and they think, well they are just sitting around, maybe the pawn shop will take it, or antiques. So, either they already sold what they had that was valuable and got rid of it, or they are just at the bottom of the barrell trying their best as well.”

The items purchased during Covid are now being pawned and sold to make ends meet.

“Instruments are probably a big thing. The easiest thing they can try to sell is to get what money they can to hold them over and make it until Friday,” Donaldson said.

Frierson says pawn shops are known to be places with all sorts of goods, but now is a place where many people are finding some extra help.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Love Lit Candles Company and Candle Bar

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hailei Beckwith and Shonya Gipson-Paige of Love Lit Candles Company and Candle Bar join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Beckwith discusses her candle company and what it is like to own a business at the young age of 17. For more on this story, watch the video above. For more […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

New Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter put on hold

WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Plans for the new Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter have been put on hold as the parish may choose to locate a larger site to ensure future expansion. SOS (Save Our Shelter) pets of Ouachita Parish broke ground on a new shelter on privately donated land on Frost Commercial Drive in […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Taynylei Plant-ery hosts Volunteer Day at Monroe community garden

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Taynylei Plant-ery hosted their first Volunteer Day event with the community at the Esther Gallow Community Garden to teach people how to grow their own food. Founder of Taynylei Plant-ery, Darian Bolton, says they are getting everything ready just in time for the new school year. “Today is the event […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Monroe, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
West Monroe, LA
listenupyall.com

Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) – The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled

UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Pawn Shops#Inflation#Business Industry#Cb S Pawn Shop#Academy
lincolnparishjournal.com

Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Burn ban for West Carroll Parish has been lifted

UPDATE (08/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Parish Police Jury lifted its burn ban for West Carroll Parish, La. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 25, 2022, West Carroll Parish Police Jury President, Jack L. Madden, issued a temporary burn ban effective immediately due to the lack […]
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KNOE TV8

4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
RICHWOOD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 5 Union Parish juveniles; allegedly broke into community center and damaged property multiple times

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 12, 2022, to August 3, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints of break-ins and property damage in the Rocky Branch Community Center in Union Parish, La. According to deputies, on July 12, 2022, authorities received complaints in […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest former Tallulah volunteer firefighter for Arson; allegedly set mobile home on fire

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 28-year-old Cody Faulkner, for allegedly setting an abandoned mobile home on fire. According to reports, Faulkner is a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter. On August 8, 2022, the Tallulah Fire Department […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy