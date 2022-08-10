ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

JOY KLIMPKE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Joy Klimpke for the Sunshine Award. This amazing woman truly loves her career and cares for her residents at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living. She goes above her duties to take care of things that should be done while she is off to ensure her residents are cared for. She never calls in sick and works 16 hours most of the time. She is one woman I would request to care for my elderly parents when that time comes.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

School District of Cadott reinstates books

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth grade school library due to a parent’s concern. Wednesday night, the School Board voted to reinstate them. About four months ago, the Cadott School Board voted to remove the book “Protest Movements: Then and Now.” It decided to make another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” only available to students in fourth grade or above. A third book, “The Baby Tree,” would no longer be in the Library but would be available at the Guidance Counselor’s Office.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout receive $70,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and a few other UW schools received $70,000 grants from the UW System. These grants aim to help students who were formerly in the foster care system. The Fostering Success Program on the UW-Stout campus is the first in the nation designed...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Colfax, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pioneer Days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club is holding the 58th Annual Pioneer Days August 12-14. The event features gas and steam engines, threshing, blacksmithing and much more. Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s held at Pioneer...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to recognize the GAPS Committee with the Sunshine Award. The GAPS committee is comprised of concerned community members, including Eau Claire programs such as the Community Table, LSS Gaining Ground, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, The Free Clinic, HSHS, Mayo Clinic, and Sojourner House. Individuals meet on a weekly basis to discuss the “GAPS” that need to be addressed for the unhoused population in our community. It is not just one program that can address the needs – it takes a community to come together! This committee started to just talk about the concerns that were being seen at the start of COVID and it has grown to accomplish how to help the unhoused have access to transportation, a warming/cooling center during extreme weather, the collaboration between programs to support them and much, much more! These individuals are passionate about serving others and should be recognized for the weekly efforts being made to help those in our area. We have so many people in need.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportscene
KROC News

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
ARCADIA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

“Stuff the Bus” collects lunch money

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -School supplies are not the only donation organizers of the “Stuff the Bus” drive are looking to receive, this year they are looking to raise some lunch money. Organizers in Dunn County are making sure kids have what they need for the upcoming school...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls church hosts backpack and supplies drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school shopping can be stressful for parents and guardians, but a local church is helping students and families prepare for the school year. The Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is hosting their Backpack and School Supply giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 14. What...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park: A Place for Peace & Solemnity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “It’s very meaningful from the aspect of memorializing and honoring veterans throughout our history.”. Coming from a family with a long lineage of military service, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park just west of Neillsville is a sacred place for Osseo native and Navy veteran Pam Graham.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hope Gospel Mission taking extra coins for charity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Loose change is being collected for Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children. Throughout the day on Tuesday coins were collected at Northwestern Bank locations as part of the “Change for Kids” Fundraiser. Proceeds go to the Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children, which offers housing and programs to help those struggling with finances, addictions, or other ailments.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy