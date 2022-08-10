Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls begins football season with helmets from area schools
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls football team is not only beginning the season with a new head coach, but with an unexpected new look. Head Coach Adam Yirkovsky says the team’s helmets had been neglected for many years and were in desperate need of reconditioning.
WEAU-TV 13
JOY KLIMPKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Joy Klimpke for the Sunshine Award. This amazing woman truly loves her career and cares for her residents at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living. She goes above her duties to take care of things that should be done while she is off to ensure her residents are cared for. She never calls in sick and works 16 hours most of the time. She is one woman I would request to care for my elderly parents when that time comes.
WEAU-TV 13
School District of Cadott reinstates books
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth grade school library due to a parent’s concern. Wednesday night, the School Board voted to reinstate them. About four months ago, the Cadott School Board voted to remove the book “Protest Movements: Then and Now.” It decided to make another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” only available to students in fourth grade or above. A third book, “The Baby Tree,” would no longer be in the Library but would be available at the Guidance Counselor’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout receive $70,000 grant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and a few other UW schools received $70,000 grants from the UW System. These grants aim to help students who were formerly in the foster care system. The Fostering Success Program on the UW-Stout campus is the first in the nation designed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club is holding the 58th Annual Pioneer Days August 12-14. The event features gas and steam engines, threshing, blacksmithing and much more. Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s held at Pioneer...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WEAU-TV 13
EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to recognize the GAPS Committee with the Sunshine Award. The GAPS committee is comprised of concerned community members, including Eau Claire programs such as the Community Table, LSS Gaining Ground, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, The Free Clinic, HSHS, Mayo Clinic, and Sojourner House. Individuals meet on a weekly basis to discuss the “GAPS” that need to be addressed for the unhoused population in our community. It is not just one program that can address the needs – it takes a community to come together! This committee started to just talk about the concerns that were being seen at the start of COVID and it has grown to accomplish how to help the unhoused have access to transportation, a warming/cooling center during extreme weather, the collaboration between programs to support them and much, much more! These individuals are passionate about serving others and should be recognized for the weekly efforts being made to help those in our area. We have so many people in need.
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers in the Chippewa Valley can now begin booking their flights on Sun Country Airlines with service out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The announcement Thursday by the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport said that flights from the Chippewa Valley to Minneapolis-St. Paul would begin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices
Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
WEAU-TV 13
PRACTICE YOUR DROP SHOT: Rock Falls pickleballers raise over $20,000 to build courts in their community
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Pickleball has grown in popularity over the years and one Dunn County community wanted to be able to play the sport closer to home. Before the summer, those interested in playing pickleball in Rock Falls had to travel to other areas like Durand. Sue Dahl...
WEAU-TV 13
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Chippewa Falls set for arraignment
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man charged with homicide and arson after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan, who was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
WEAU-TV 13
“Stuff the Bus” collects lunch money
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -School supplies are not the only donation organizers of the “Stuff the Bus” drive are looking to receive, this year they are looking to raise some lunch money. Organizers in Dunn County are making sure kids have what they need for the upcoming school...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls church hosts backpack and supplies drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school shopping can be stressful for parents and guardians, but a local church is helping students and families prepare for the school year. The Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is hosting their Backpack and School Supply giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 14. What...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
WEAU-TV 13
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park: A Place for Peace & Solemnity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “It’s very meaningful from the aspect of memorializing and honoring veterans throughout our history.”. Coming from a family with a long lineage of military service, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park just west of Neillsville is a sacred place for Osseo native and Navy veteran Pam Graham.
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
WEAU-TV 13
Hope Gospel Mission taking extra coins for charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Loose change is being collected for Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children. Throughout the day on Tuesday coins were collected at Northwestern Bank locations as part of the “Change for Kids” Fundraiser. Proceeds go to the Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children, which offers housing and programs to help those struggling with finances, addictions, or other ailments.
Comments / 0