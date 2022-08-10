Read full article on original website
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Group calls for Omaha to make intersections safer for pedestrians
Mode Shift Omaha is calling on city officials to make some problem intersections safer for pedestrians.
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
Two more ramp closures coming at West Dodge and I-680
(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
'Lingering from the flooding back in 2019': Crews dredging out Omaha's Riverfront marina
OMAHA, Neb. — A transformation is taking place along Omaha's riverfront: progress on the Kiewit Luminarium and plans for a full revitalization of Lewis and Clark Landing. But amid all that, there's another project happening beneath the surface. "So some work that's lingering from the flooding back in 2019,"...
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride
6 News earned several awards at the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters Pinnacle awards banquet Wednesday. FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital.
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Nebraska Lottery donates record amount
Omaha Public Schools continues search for bus drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the start of the new school year only a few days away, the state’s largest school district is still looking for drivers to get students to and from school. Omaha Public Schools officials say they are ready to transport the district’s more than 20,000...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer. Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been spotted driving extremely recklessly through downtown.
Police release details of incident at north Omaha bank involving off-duty officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge set bond at $250,000 on Thursday for a man police said fled into a nearby wooded area after an altercation with an off-duty Wahoo Police officer. Jason Felder, 41, was formally charged Thursday in Douglas County Court with attempted robbery, attempted assault on an officer, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bond was set at $250,000.
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Quest Forward Academy in Omaha! They have a new building for this Fall, and a Block Party on August 11th from noon to 7pm. Find out more in today’s interview!
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call
