(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO