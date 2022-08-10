Read full article on original website
KVAL
Beavers practice at Reser Stadium for first time during fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, we got to look at how the Reser Stadium renovations are coming along. Wednesday, the Beavers practiced on that field. And we found out why this was an important session so early in camp. Wednesday felt like a major milestone in Oregon State fall...
KVAL
University of Oregon president Michael Schill named president of Northwestern University
University of Oregon president Michael H. Schill has been named the 17th president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, Northwestern's Board of Trustees announced today. Northwestern University says Schill will being his presidency this fall. Michael Schill has been president of UofO since 2015. University of Oregon Board of Trustees...
KVAL
Scandinavian Festival to celebrate 61st anniversary
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
KVAL
Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority
PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
KVAL
Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents
EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKVAL for more on this story. After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, school supplies on average have experienced an inflation rate of 5.69% each year. The...
KVAL
New park in Springfield for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saturday was the opening of Arc Park -- a place specifically designed for those with autism-spectrum disorder and other disabilities. It was an opportunity for Kindtree-Autism Rocks to host people looking to share their art and music. Kindtree-Autism Rocks and the Arc in Lane County have been...
KVAL
'Campy and ridiculous': Trekking in Eugene event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. -- "Live long and prosper" is the best way to describe a local star trek event entering its 9th year in Eugene Saturday. Set phasers to fun as "trekkies" in Lane County gathered together for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was put on by Eugene Trek Theater and beamed up an in-person crowd to enjoy a retelling of a fan-favorite episode. Participants also enjoyed activities and bought homemade crafts.
KVAL
Homeless navigation center up and running on River Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's long-discussed plan for a low-barrier homeless shelter and navigation center is finally up and running in Eugene. This is a $4 million project that's been five years in the making - a project the city says will help our homeless population get into more permanent housing.
KVAL
'There's no water and no fire hydrant': Springfield fire presented challenges
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A devastating fire over the weekend left two homes destroyed in Springfield. We're now learning new details about the struggles firefighters encountered battling the blaze near Dorris Ranch. Those homes are outside city limits, meaning firefighters didn’t have access to water. The homes are in...
KVAL
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Man found deceased in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the Willamette River. Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, a person called Central Lane 911 after a white male, 43, was observed deceased in the Willamette River in shallow water, the Eugene Police Department said Monday. The location...
KVAL
Two homes burn down in fire at Dorris Ranch
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A fire broke out just south of Springfield near Dorris Ranch Sunday, burning down two homes. We spoke to residents about the aftermath. Fire crews are wrapping up on what was initially a two-home blaze, and the cause still under investigation. Firefighters brought in additional trucks and resources from neighboring departments due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
KVAL
Sheriff's Office seeks information related to Aug. 7 shooting in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking information related to an investigation regarding a shooting they responded to on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Corvallis Regional Communication Center received a 911 call made by a 44-year-old man who said he was...
KVAL
Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
