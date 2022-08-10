ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KVAL

Beavers practice at Reser Stadium for first time during fall camp

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, we got to look at how the Reser Stadium renovations are coming along. Wednesday, the Beavers practiced on that field. And we found out why this was an important session so early in camp. Wednesday felt like a major milestone in Oregon State fall...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Scandinavian Festival to celebrate 61st anniversary

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority

PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
OREGON STATE
Corvallis, OR
KVAL

Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents

EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKVAL for more on this story. After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, school supplies on average have experienced an inflation rate of 5.69% each year. The...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

New park in Springfield for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saturday was the opening of Arc Park -- a place specifically designed for those with autism-spectrum disorder and other disabilities. It was an opportunity for Kindtree-Autism Rocks to host people looking to share their art and music. Kindtree-Autism Rocks and the Arc in Lane County have been...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

'Campy and ridiculous': Trekking in Eugene event wraps up

EUGENE, Ore. -- "Live long and prosper" is the best way to describe a local star trek event entering its 9th year in Eugene Saturday. Set phasers to fun as "trekkies" in Lane County gathered together for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was put on by Eugene Trek Theater and beamed up an in-person crowd to enjoy a retelling of a fan-favorite episode. Participants also enjoyed activities and bought homemade crafts.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Homeless navigation center up and running on River Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's long-discussed plan for a low-barrier homeless shelter and navigation center is finally up and running in Eugene. This is a $4 million project that's been five years in the making - a project the city says will help our homeless population get into more permanent housing.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant

EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Man found deceased in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the Willamette River. Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, a person called Central Lane 911 after a white male, 43, was observed deceased in the Willamette River in shallow water, the Eugene Police Department said Monday. The location...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Two homes burn down in fire at Dorris Ranch

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A fire broke out just south of Springfield near Dorris Ranch Sunday, burning down two homes. We spoke to residents about the aftermath. Fire crews are wrapping up on what was initially a two-home blaze, and the cause still under investigation. Firefighters brought in additional trucks and resources from neighboring departments due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
LANE COUNTY, OR

