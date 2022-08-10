Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers kicks off reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday morning. This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November. The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WEAU-TV 13
Candidates selected in primaries for state Legislature in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary set up November’s election for who will represent western Wisconsin in the state Legislature. Every two years, candidates are selected for the Wisconsin Assembly, and every four years, for the state’s Senate. Tuesday’s primary narrowed down the field with nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
captimes.com
State Debate: It's time to legalize marijuana, insists the Racine Journal Times
It's time Wisconsin should legalize marijuana, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Noting that both Racine and Kenosha have advisory referendums on the ballot this November, the newspaper urges its readers to vote for its legalization. Like alcohol, it's better for it to be legalized and, hence, controlled. The Beloit Daily...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
This is what motivates Wisconsin voters to cast a ballot in a partisan primary
What pushes people to come out and vote, the answer is not the same for everyone especially in a partisan primary.
WEAU-TV 13
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked anyway to find a new location just a couple miles away in Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside on Wednesday, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin's Partisan Primary is Tomorrow
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 4 hours ago. Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols. Kleefisch Campaigns Ahead of Primary.
Comments / 2