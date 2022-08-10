ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
WEAU-TV 13

West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Becca Balint
Person
Donald Trump
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Gop#Wisconsin Assembly#Election State#Fbi Agents#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Fbi#The White House#The Associated Press
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked anyway to find a new location just a couple miles away in Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside on Wednesday, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
MOORHEAD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin's Partisan Primary is Tomorrow

With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 4 hours ago. Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols. Kleefisch Campaigns Ahead of Primary.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy