KCBY
Beavers practice at Reser Stadium for first time during fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, we got to look at how the Reser Stadium renovations are coming along. Wednesday, the Beavers practiced on that field. And we found out why this was an important session so early in camp. Wednesday felt like a major milestone in Oregon State fall...
KCBY
Oregon gubernatorial candidates say homelessness will be top priority
PORTLAND, Ore — All three candidates in Oregon's historic gubernatorial race say they'll address homelessness with urgency -- but in slightly different ways. At a campaign roundtable Monday in Wilsonville for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, one business owner complained of the impacts of homelessness on her realty business. “It’s...
KCBY
Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents
EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKVAL for more on this story. After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, school supplies on average have experienced an inflation rate of 5.69% each year. The...
