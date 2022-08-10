ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

May Lor Xiong wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — May Lor Xiong wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
HuffPost

Rep. Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary Challenge

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose outspoken, progressive governing style inspires both deep loyalty and impassioned opposition, narrowly won her Democratic primary race on Tuesday. Omar defeated former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels for the Democratic nomination in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. Samuels exceeded expectations by holding Omar to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Congressional District#U S#U S House
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Who is Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old House Speaker facing off against China over Taiwan trip?

Nancy Pelosi is the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, having held the position since 2019 and previously between 2007 and 2011. She has represented her San Francisco, California, district since 1987. She’s also served as House Minority Leader from 2003 until 2007 and from 2011 until 2019. Political familyShe was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 March 1940 as Nancy D’Alesandro. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, represented Maryland in the House and was the Mayor of Baltimore between 1947 and 1959, according to her House biography. Ms Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries

As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy