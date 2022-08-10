Read full article on original website
Sheridan City Council members: cost a priority in contract consideration
In May of 2022 the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance after City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract.
City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals
Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
ARPA Funds the Focus of Special Council Meeting
The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council acted on two resolutions, ultimately approving each resolution that authorizes submission of two grant applications for the Northeast Transmission Main Project. The first resolution approved is for a grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission in the amount of $2.3 million for level three construction funding for an 11,000 square-foot water transmission line that would extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road. If the grant application is approved, the project would be funded 67 percent by the WCDA grant, and 33 percent, or $1.1 million by the City.
Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications
The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Focuses on Education
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at their luncheon on August 10 at the Ramada Plaza presented a program titled Sheridan County’s Education System and How it Affects You. The focus was on how businesses and schools could work together to create an environment for students to learn about what is available after high school. It also gives businessmen an idea of how the schools teach students to be employable out of high school.
WYDOT to meet with City of Sheridan regarding projects
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four reports they will meet with the City of Sheridan on Aug. 15, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding. According to WYDOT Senior Public Relations Specialist for District...
TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday
The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Addressed at Monday’s SCSD#2 Board Meeting
SCSD #2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Superintendent Scott Stults talked about the nationwide teacher shortage and the effect on Sheridan schools. “We need to celebrate our teachers,” Stults said. Chairman Sue Wilson commented that she would...
Sheridan County Conservation District Receives Requests For Living Snow Fences
Some areas in Sheridan County could soon be a bit greener and at the same time reduce the amount of white stuff on highways during the winter. The Sheridan County Conservation District has recently received two requests for living snow fences and the District has already submitted a notice of intent to the State Forestry Division.
Sheridan Commission OKs Easements for County Property
The Sheridan County Commission has approved easement requests from gas and electric utilities on property owned by Sheridan County adjacent to the courthouse. County Engineer Ken Muller brought the application before the commission at their recent meeting, explaining the reason for the requested underground easement. Muller said the utilities are...
Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale 2022 Brings In Big Bucks
It was time for young stockgrowers to cash in on all their hard work raising that prize calf, pig, and sheep among other animals. Monday night (August 8th) was Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, as stockgrowers auctioned off what they had, and used the money to either raise more stock on the ranch, go off to college, or invest and spend on other things.
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
Sheridan Girls Golf Team Places First, Boys Second At 2022 Sheridan Invitational
Samantha Spielman placed first individually and the defending state champ Sheridan Girls golf team placed first at the Sheridan Invitational to start the 2022 fall season. Brock Owings placed first individually for the boys and the Sheridan boys golf team placed second, four strokes behind Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled...
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
Bronc / Lady Bronc Golfers had a Great Season Opener Wednesday / Bronc Football toils Through the Heat / Rockies Drop a Game to St. Louis
BRONC FOOTBALL – The grind continues for the Sheridan Bronc football team as two a days enter day four, Head coach Jeff Mowry. Another priority this week and next is filling holes and building depth. And he says the attitudes are positive and they are looking forward to another...
