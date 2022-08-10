Read full article on original website
Dunedin Kindercare employee accused of repeatedly punching child in head, deputies say
A Dunedin Kindercare employee was arrested on Wednesday after a witness told Pinellas County deputies she repeatedly punched a child in the head.
Pinellas daycare teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head: Sheriff's Office
A daycare teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.
Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the alleged shooter...
Family, friends remember 'Mr. Wonderful' after his life was taken in a car crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Family and friends remembered a life taken too soon after a single-car crash killed two teens over the weekend. "I wanted a candlelight vigil for people to know that my child was someone. He had goals. He had aspirations," said Alfrieda Lewis, the mother of the 18-year-old who was killed.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
Police chief: Shots fired after woman drives car toward officers during traffic stop
DADE CITY, Fla. — What would've been a routine traffic stop turned into a shooting involving a Dade City Police Department officer Thursday morning. Police Chief James Walters explained to reporters how the situation, now being investigated by the Florida Department of Law, ended up with bullets being fired.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Have you seen him? Pinellas Park police searching for missing disabled man
Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing disabled man.
Florida seeks death penalty against man accused of killing math teacher
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case involving a man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will...
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
‘I’m heartbroken’: St. Pete mom speaks out after 2 teens killed in crash
A St. Petersburg community is in mourning, after two teens tragically died in a car crash. One other teen was injured.
Man killed in Sebring apartment shooting, police say
A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in Sebring, according to police.
Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play
9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
