Lithia, FL

suncoastnews.com

Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
DADE CITY, FL
#Tampa Bay Area#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
cw34.com

Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
POLK COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play

9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

