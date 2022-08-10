Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
newschannel20.com
1 injured, 1 dead in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. It happened after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Springfield Police received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. for that area. While officers were arriving on the scene they were informed...
newschannel20.com
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
newschannel20.com
Springfield gang member sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield gang member will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Keanthony Brown, 19, is a member of the "Boss Playas" gang and was sentenced on Wednesday. In October 2020, Brown fired shots at two police officers inside a car. Brown said during court...
newschannel20.com
D&J Café burglarized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Springfield Police Department investigate a burglary at D&J Café around 9:43 p.m. on August 5. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift cards, the cash register, and multiple candy bars.
newschannel20.com
Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
newschannel20.com
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
newschannel20.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
newschannel20.com
Former Springfield FBI agent part of bureau's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The FBI is celebrating a major milestone this month. Fifty years ago the first women entered the FBI to become the first female special agents, and the Capital City is part of that history. The first female SWAT team leader in the bureau was Kathy...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Rescue Squad members are getting certified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad was asked to stand down in July because members of the team were not certified in certain areas. Those certifications were needed after making changes to their bylaws. Squad members will start a 5-week course starting on Monday, August 15.
newschannel20.com
Back to school denim campaign at White Oaks Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — White Oaks Mall is hosting a back-to-school drive from August 12 through August 14. The theme of the denim drive is "Do Good with Denim." The drive is to support sustainability and positively impact the community. All of the denim clothes donated will be sent...
newschannel20.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
newschannel20.com
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
newschannel20.com
Free admissions for community groups at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is inviting not-for-profit community groups to visit the museum for free on August 17. Any group who wants to go to the museum must register in advance by calling the ALPLM sales office at 217-558-8939 to reserve their tour time.
newschannel20.com
West Nile Virus-positive mosquito in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Some mosquitoes in Macon County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) says a batch of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus after being collected by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District in a roaming trap. Out of 162...
newschannel20.com
Social media call out helps return stolen rooster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois restaurant is thanking tipsters after the large rooster sitting outside the building was stolen. Krekels Dairy Maid Route 36 says the rooster was stolen just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Owners say two men drove up in a black Honda Accord and took...
newschannel20.com
16-year-old dies after being shot in the head
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the boy was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the deceased died from a gunshot wound to the...
newschannel20.com
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
newschannel20.com
Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
