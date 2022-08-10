Read full article on original website
wymt.com
North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament. Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBLECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
KSP still searching for 2 Breathitt Co. women, both missing since flood
Kentucky State Police in Hazard are continuing their search for two Breathitt County women who have been missing since the eastern Kentucky flooding took place.
wymt.com
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
2 still missing after Breathitt County floods
Kentucky State Police in Hazard announced their continued search for two missing Breathitt County women.
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
wymt.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
WTVQ
Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
