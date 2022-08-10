ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Meneses hits 2-run HR in 8th as Nationals beat Cubs 6-5

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J2la_0hBGAB5Q00

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz went deep twice and the Washington Nationals regrouped after blowing a three-run lead, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Nationals were rolling along with a 4-1 lead, thanks to Ruiz’s solo drive in the second and three-run shot in the fourth against Marcus Stroman. It was the first career multi-homer game for the 24-year-old Venezuelan.

Chicago got four RBI singles in a four-run seventh, with newcomer Franmil Reyes tying it and newcomer Nico Hoerner the go-ahead hit against Kyle Finnegan. But the Nationals regrouped.

Meneses came through against Mark Leiter Jr. (2-5) in the eighth, after Maikel Franco singled with one out and Yadiel Hernandez struck out. The 30-year-old rookie launched a drive to the left-field basket for his third homer in six major league games and second in as many nights, putting Washington back on top, 6-5.

“When I think about the minor leagues, all those years I spent down there,” Meneses said through an interpreter. “Being in this moment, just keep working and take advantage of this opportunity that I was given.”

The Cubs had a runner on second with two out in the bottom half when Carl Edwards Jr. came into the game and struck out Willson Contreras. He then worked the ninth for his first save this season and fourth since he debuted for Chicago in 2015.

Edwards, a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, gave up a one-out single to Seiya Suzuki, who was was caught stealing. Nelson Velázquez then walked before Nico Hoerner struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch.

“It felt great just being back out here at Wrigley, where they took me in under their wings and let me become who I am,” Edwards said following his first appearance against the Cubs.

Paolo Espino went five innings for Washington, allowing one run and six hits. Finnegan (3-2) got the win.

Suzuki homered leading off the second against Espino. He had three hits and scored two runs.

Rafael Ortega and Willson Contreras had RBI singles in the seventh. Ortega was also thrown out in the inning trying to score on Ian Happ’s line drive by center fielder Lane Thomas, who fired a one-hop strike to the plate.

Stroman labored through five innings, allowing four runs and five hits. The right-hander threw 90 pitches, struck out six and walked two following a string of strong starts. Stroman posted a 1.67 ERA in his previous five outings after missing a month because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

REYES ARRIVES

Reyes went 1 for 4 in his Chicago debut, a day after he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland.

Reyes said he was “a little bit surprised” the Guardians released him last week after optioning him to Triple-A. He was also “very thankful” for the opportunity they gave him following a trade from the Padres during the 2019 season.

MCGEE CLAIMED

The Nationals claimed veteran reliever Jake McGee off outright waivers from Milwaukee and designated outfielder Donovan Casey for assignment.

McGee signed with the Brewers on July 23, after he was released by San Francisco and posted a 6.35 ERA in six appearances. The left-hander was 32-27 with 79 saves and a 3.67 ERA over 13 seasons with Tampa Bay, Colorado, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz exited after his second at-bat because of soreness in the back of his right shoulder.

Cubs: The Cubs remain unsure if RHP Kyle Hendricks (strained right shoulder) will pitch again this season. Though an MRI showed improvement, manager David Ross said there is still inflammation. Hendricks has not been throwing and will be reassessed in about a week. “I think my main thing is to get him back on the bump, throwing bullpens, and see how he feels,” Ross said. “I don’t think getting him back in games is a top priority for everyone. But if he is able to get to that space, I think that’s a win for everyone.”

The three-game series wraps up with Cubs LHP Justin Steele (4-7, 3.67 ERA) opposing Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.92). Steele matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in just 4 2/3 innings in Chicago’s 2-1 win over Miami last week. Gray is 0-3 with an 8.53 in his past four starts.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 on Thursday. Rivera started the season with Kansas City before being traded to Arizona at the deadline for right-hander Luke Weaver. Rivera, who homered in his third game with the Diamondbacks, added a solo shot off JR Brubaker in the fourth inning Thursday. “We’re still in that stage where we’re going to continue to work with him and guide him, push him in the right direction, but it was awfully nice that he had some success today,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “There were some key moments and he was the right guy in the right spot.” Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona tied it on Alek Thomas’ bases-loaded groundout off Chase De Jong (4-1). Rivera followed with his double off Yerry De Los Santos and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run double high off the wall in center to put Arizona up 8-3.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Mariners reinstate All-Star Julio Rodríguez from 10-day IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the 10-day injured list on Thursday ahead of a lengthy road trip. Rodríguez has been sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in Houston on July 30. He was eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, but the Mariners opted to give Rodríguez another couple of days before returning to action. The Mariners open a nine-game road trip on Friday in Texas. Casali will be joining the Mariners for the first time after being acquired from San Francisco before the trade deadline. Casali was on a rehab assignment recovering from an oblique injury suffered in early July with the Giants.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22

Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game

With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Carl Edwards Jr.
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Joey Meneses
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date

Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mlb#The Washington Nationals#The Chicago Cubs#Venezuelan#Rbi
The Associated Press

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and a share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
MEMPHIS, TN
Talk Nats

Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats

Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Adames had struck out in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs

David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Taveras career-high 5 RBIs, Rangers beat Astros 8-4 in 10

HOUSTON (AP) — Leody Taveras drove in a career-high five runs, including a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-4 on Wednesday night. Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Phil Maton (0-2) to put Texas ahead 4-3 in the 10th and Corey Seager followed with an RBI single. The Rangers loaded the bases again on a single by Adolis García, and two batters later, Taveras cleared them with a drive into the right-center gap. “I think just his calmness, his ability to kind of like, ‘OK, I am going to navigate my way through these at bats every single game.’ I’m proud of him,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “He has come a long way in a short amount of time, and he’s proven to us that I can’t take him out of the lineup.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy