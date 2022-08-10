Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eight, nine, eight; FB: four) (three, one, nine, three; FB: four) (twenty-nine, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 9th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 MIDDAY
Here are the winning numbers for today’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
impact601.com
Convergence Partners Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Between Their Three Companies
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Convergence Partners, Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. announced today the strategic partnership between their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design requirements. This partnership will be marketed under the Convergence Partners brands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
Man’s 12-year-old red Dachshund stolen from vehicle in Mississippi Dollar General parking lot Monday
Last year, Billy Hall, 63, lost his wife, Barbara. Since that time, Hall has grown close to his sole companion, his 12-year-old, nearly blind red Dachshund named Stella. On Monday morning, Hall, who lives in Cranfield, was on his way to take Stella for a walk along the Natchez riverfront, an activity the two enjoy together.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three arrested, accused of helping inmates escape Mississippi jail
Three people have been arrested and charged with aiding four inmates to escape from a Mississippi jail last week. Officials from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on social media. “As part of the ongoing investigation into the August 5th escape of four inmates from the Alcorn...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
vicksburgnews.com
Speedmart Monkey Pox rumors probably started by ex-employee
Rumors have been spreading around town that employees at Speedmart had Monkey Pox. Sam Mose at Speedmart says those rumors are not true and they were most likely started by an employee that was terminated. In a video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News, Mose explains what he thinks happened.
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
fox40jackson.com
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
Comments / 0