ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eight, nine, eight; FB: four) (three, one, nine, three; FB: four) (twenty-nine, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Convergence Partners Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Between Their Three Companies

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Convergence Partners, Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. announced today the strategic partnership between their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design requirements. This partnership will be marketed under the Convergence Partners brands.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
WAPT

Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
CANTON, MS
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
vicksburgnews.com

Speedmart Monkey Pox rumors probably started by ex-employee

Rumors have been spreading around town that employees at Speedmart had Monkey Pox. Sam Mose at Speedmart says those rumors are not true and they were most likely started by an employee that was terminated. In a video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News, Mose explains what he thinks happened.
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
fox40jackson.com

Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
CANTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy