Seattle, WA

Lana Johnson
1d ago

Yet you can commit an horrendous felony in Washington State and walk the streets free to do it again. Great job Washington State 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

Nurses rise up | Jaime concedes | Law & Order at Mar-a-Lago

► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:
The Stranger

Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless

On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
ncwlife.com

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
MyNorthwest.com

How Seattle’s mayor plans to increase the number of Black-owned pot shops

While U.S. census data shows that approximately two-thirds of Washington’s population is white, 85% of marijuana growing and processing businesses in the state are majority white-owned, according to reports from the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board. For marijuana retail shops, 81% have majority-white ownership. Black people have a...
KING-5

Washington nurses call for higher wages to address hospital staffing shortages

SEATTLE — Nurses held an informational picket and rally Tuesday to call attention to a number of concerns surrounding staffing, compensation and turnover. "I am forever hopeful we'll be able to reach a good agreement, a good compromise with the hospital that will ultimately retain nurses, here at Seattle Children's," charge nurse Kara Yates said. "Hopefully with the turnout today it will be enough pressure on the hospital to do the right thing and staff the hospital safely."
Chronicle

Thurston County Seeks Vehicle Licensing Subagency for Tenino

The Thurston County Auditor’s office is now accepting applications for a new privately owned subagency to license vehicles and vessels in Tenino. Anyone interested in applying can get the application package at the Thurston County Auditor’s office located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. Southwest, Building One, Room 106, in Olympia.
publicola.com

Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
