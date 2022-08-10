Read full article on original website
Lana Johnson
1d ago
Yet you can commit an horrendous felony in Washington State and walk the streets free to do it again. Great job Washington State 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Council passes civil rights legislation protecting abortions and gender-affirming care
One bill will add people who have received or are seeking abortions as a protected class in Seattle, ensuring their civil rights protections while the other creates a misdemeanor charge for people who “encroach on individuals seeking abortions or gender-affirming care.”. The newly approved bills follow passage of legislation...
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Please, No More Liberal Seattleite Blabbing on Opinion Page
Are you planning on letting Danny Westneat, an annoying liberal Seattle Times columnist, blast his leftist views on your opinion page forever?. Or does it just feel that way to those of us who know, yes, there was election fraud in the US 2020 elections, national and state. Yes, Trump...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
thestand.org
Nurses rise up | Jaime concedes | Law & Order at Mar-a-Lago
► From the Seattle Times — Seattle Children’s hospital nurses picket for better wages, working conditions — Chants, picket signs and honking filled the 41st Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast intersection in front of Seattle Children’s hospital Tuesday. Nurses at the pediatric hospital, represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, held an informational picket for higher wages amid a staffing shortage. Edna Cortez, who works in the hospital’s recovery room and is the co-chair of the union’s bargaining committee, said Seattle Children’s hospital needs to invest in its permanent nursing staff rather than hiring contract nurses — known as travel nurses. They are typically paid higher wages than permanent staff and hired to temporarily fill in during staffing shortages. Cortez said:
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District
SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District.
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
MyNorthwest.com
How Seattle’s mayor plans to increase the number of Black-owned pot shops
While U.S. census data shows that approximately two-thirds of Washington’s population is white, 85% of marijuana growing and processing businesses in the state are majority white-owned, according to reports from the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board. For marijuana retail shops, 81% have majority-white ownership. Black people have a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Washington nurses call for higher wages to address hospital staffing shortages
SEATTLE — Nurses held an informational picket and rally Tuesday to call attention to a number of concerns surrounding staffing, compensation and turnover. "I am forever hopeful we'll be able to reach a good agreement, a good compromise with the hospital that will ultimately retain nurses, here at Seattle Children's," charge nurse Kara Yates said. "Hopefully with the turnout today it will be enough pressure on the hospital to do the right thing and staff the hospital safely."
Chronicle
Thurston County Seeks Vehicle Licensing Subagency for Tenino
The Thurston County Auditor’s office is now accepting applications for a new privately owned subagency to license vehicles and vessels in Tenino. Anyone interested in applying can get the application package at the Thurston County Auditor’s office located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. Southwest, Building One, Room 106, in Olympia.
publicola.com
Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban
Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
realchangenews.org
Ownership and closure of City Hall Park sparks debate and concern among community activists
Community members called on a Seattle City Council committee to discard or modify a proposal to transfer ownership of City Hall Park to King County, a move that county officials have been formally pushing since the end of 2021. The city and county executives reached a notional agreement to swap...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Comments / 6