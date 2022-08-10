Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Dodgers Fans Boo Correa, Who Will Be LA’s Future Shortstop, Underrated Urías, and More
The Dodgers upended the Minnesota Twins by a final of 10-3. It was LA’s 9th straight victory and 31st victory in 36 games. Things are certainly going well at the moment for the boys in blue. On Tuesday night, starter Julio Urias dominated for 7 innings, allowing just 1...
Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades
The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Dodgers: Fans React to Carlos Correa’s Return to Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the two clubs at Dodger Stadium since 2017 where the Twins swept the season series vs LA 3-0. Speaking of 2017, tonight the Dodgers welcome former Astros cheater, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part...
Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series
Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
Baseball player celebrated for sportsmanship during Little League World Series tournament
TULSA, Okla. — An act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday is shining a light on kindness and compassion. Team Oklahoma ended up losing the game to Texas East 9-4, their opponents from Pearland, Texas. But it’s how the players conducted themselves during some tense moments at the bottom of the first inning that’s captured the nation’s attention.
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
Detroit Tigers owners Christopher Ilitch slights former general manager Al Avila after firing him
Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch blamed recently-fired Tigers GM Al Avila for trading away two veteran players who went on to enjoy career resurgences with other teams. The Tigers announced on Wednesday that they had fired Avila after seven years. Ilitch said he would lead the new GM search, and that assistant GM Sam Menzin would take over as interim GM.
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy, Chris Taylor & Joey Gallo Homer Against Twins; Charlie Freeman Throws First Pitch
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs on Freddie Freeman bobblehead night to complete a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins and earn their 10th consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since 2017. Before the game, the Dodgers honored Freeman by having his son Charlie throw out the first...
Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson. Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base...
Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez
Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
