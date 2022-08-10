ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades

The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series

Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Baseball player celebrated for sportsmanship during Little League World Series tournament

TULSA, Okla. — An act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday is shining a light on kindness and compassion. Team Oklahoma ended up losing the game to Texas East 9-4, their opponents from Pearland, Texas. But it’s how the players conducted themselves during some tense moments at the bottom of the first inning that’s captured the nation’s attention.
TULSA, OK
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment

The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson. Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez

Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX

