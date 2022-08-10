Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
No Latino GMs in MLB after Avila firing, only 3 managers
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol didn’t realize there were no Latino general managers left in Major League Baseball after the Detroit Tigers fired Al Avila. Marmol himself is one of only three Latino on-field managers, along with Boston’s Alex Cora and Washington’s Dave Martinez. There were four when the season started, but the Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo last month.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason
Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
numberfire.com
Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
Yardbarker
Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game
With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22
Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A brief history of Chicago Cubs neutral site games
The Cubs and Reds will participate tonight in the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The game begins at 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox-TV (full national broadcast, no blackouts). The Reds will bat last as this is technically a Reds “home” game, though...
Yardbarker
Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date
Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Hagerstown Little League wins, advances to the Little League World Series
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
Yardbarker
David Ross ‘Pumped’ That Willson Contreras and Ian Happ Remained With Cubs
David Ross is in a weird position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He catches a lot of flack from fans about his managerial decisions, but he’s quite literally managing a team that is built to fail. In most professions, it is hard to do a good job when you aren’t given the tools to succeed. It’s kind of like being told to become fluent in French and being given 26 guys who have been to France once as your language teachers.
Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Excitement builds ahead of Cubs-Reds game at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) -- The Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. CBS 2's Marshall Harris made the trip out there a day ahead of the game. On the eve of the Reds and Cubs playing in the second Field of Dreams game, White Sox Hall of Fame Slugger and new Field of Dreams chief executive officer Frank Thomas said there won't be a game at the venue next season - as the movie site will be under construction. Last year, the White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8...
Tom Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts knows the product that he and his front office have put on the field in 2022 isn’t up to par, as the club sits at 45-65 entering play Thursday.
