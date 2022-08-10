ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marlins end Phillies' 7-game streak; Schwarber strains calf

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day. And the slugger with 34 homers might not make it into the lineup for the opener of a big series at NL East-leading New York. Schwarber was pulled with a mild right calf strain Thursday in Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to Miami after he walked with two outs in the fifth. He all but ruled himself out of Friday’s game against the Mets. “I want to be quick as I can,” he said, “but also don’t want to do anything that’s outrageous to hurt the team and be down an extended amount of time, too.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Eric Haase receives Thursday off

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will rest on Thursday afternoon after Tucker Barnhart was named Detroit's catcher for Garrett Hill. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a .305...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Mets host the Reds, try to continue home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (71-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -311, Reds +250; over/under is 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Pat Hoberg
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
The Associated Press

Royals rookie Melendez delivers in 8-3 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to send the Kansas City Royals past the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. Melendez and Salvador Perez both had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals. Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and scored twice. “Dropping down two and then answering right back, that’s really what we’re seeing from this group,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “If something happens they just keep coming.” After leading all minor leaguers with 41 home runs last year, Melendez has 14 in 81 big league games this season. The left-handed-hitting rookie sent a pitch from lefty reliever Jake Diekman (5-2) into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy