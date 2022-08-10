PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day. And the slugger with 34 homers might not make it into the lineup for the opener of a big series at NL East-leading New York. Schwarber was pulled with a mild right calf strain Thursday in Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to Miami after he walked with two outs in the fifth. He all but ruled himself out of Friday’s game against the Mets. “I want to be quick as I can,” he said, “but also don’t want to do anything that’s outrageous to hurt the team and be down an extended amount of time, too.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO