Marlins end Phillies' 7-game streak; Schwarber strains calf
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day. And the slugger with 34 homers might not make it into the lineup for the opener of a big series at NL East-leading New York. Schwarber was pulled with a mild right calf strain Thursday in Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to Miami after he walked with two outs in the fifth. He all but ruled himself out of Friday’s game against the Mets. “I want to be quick as I can,” he said, “but also don’t want to do anything that’s outrageous to hurt the team and be down an extended amount of time, too.”
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
FOX Sports
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Eric Haase receives Thursday off
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will rest on Thursday afternoon after Tucker Barnhart was named Detroit's catcher for Garrett Hill. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a .305...
Detroit Tigers promote Triple-A Toledo slugger Kerry Carpenter for MLB debut
Kerry Carpenter is about to make his MLB debut. The Detroit Tigers promoted Carpenter, who has 30 home runs in 97 games in the minor leagues this season, to the big leagues Tuesday night. The 24-year-old outfielder will start as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Reds, try to continue home win streak
Cincinnati Reds (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (71-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -311, Reds +250; over/under is 8...
Bassitt hounds Reds, Marte homers early, Mets win again 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. With their 13th victory in 15 games, the Mets extended their...
Santana’s homer rallies Mariners for 4-3 win over Yankees
SEATTLE (AP) — In a clubhouse with little experience of being in a playoff chase, Carlos Santana is the old guy that can be turned to for advice and guidance. And sometimes he comes up with a clutch hit or two as a reminder he’s still pretty good player.
Royals rookie Melendez delivers in 8-3 win over White Sox
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to send the Kansas City Royals past the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. Melendez and Salvador Perez both had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals. Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and scored twice. “Dropping down two and then answering right back, that’s really what we’re seeing from this group,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “If something happens they just keep coming.” After leading all minor leaguers with 41 home runs last year, Melendez has 14 in 81 big league games this season. The left-handed-hitting rookie sent a pitch from lefty reliever Jake Diekman (5-2) into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead.
