Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Orioles, Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Sept. 5

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series. The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game – a 6-5 Baltimore win – included a 78-minute rain delay.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (58-52, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -134, Orioles +113; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

The Orioles' advantage is hiding in plain sight

That the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the chase for a wild-card berth is one of the most unlikely stories of the 2022 major-league season. Yes, the Orioles used the COVID-tattered 2020 campaign to improve their scouting and player development, which led to some of the greatest minor-league skills improvements last summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Blue Jays sign JBJ to bolster outfield depth

BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays have added a familiar, longtime opponent to their outfield. The club on Tuesday signed free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract, bolstering its outfield-heavy bench with another accomplished depth option. The club optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo and designated righty...
MLB
