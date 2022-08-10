Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Ludwald O.P. Perry, MD and Rosetta Miller-Perry Scholarship
NASHVILLE, TN — The Ludwald Orren Pettipher Perry, M.D. and Rosetta Miller-Perry Endowed Scholarship at Meharry Medical College was established in 2022. Mrs. Miller-Perry, a publisher, Civil Rights Activist and owner of 2 Tennessee Tribune News Stores which includes 40 African American businesses at Nashville’s International Airport. Miller-Perry...
Tennessee Tribune
Women’s Day Celebration Set for August 21
NASHVILLE, TN — Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Women’s Day during Sunday worship service, August 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The celebration’s theme is “Entering a Season of Renewal” based on Psalm 51:10-12. The worship service will be in person as well as broadcast on Facebook Live: Lee Chapel A.M.E.
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Names New Members to Board of Directors
NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 new members to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. New members represent leaders in the legal, finance, healthcare, education, sports, and business sectors. The 124-year-old Nashville nonprofit also promoted three senior leaders. New YWCA board members...
Tennessee Tribune
MTSU Student Leaders Get Tips, Updates From Murfreesboro’s Mayor at Retreat
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU students and administrators received lessons in leadership Wednesday (Aug. 3) from a person of experience at both the collegiate and municipal level. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland addressed the annual Center for Student Involvement and Leadership summer retreat at Murfreesboro Police Headquarters on Day One of...
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee president retiring
The founder and president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced her retirement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Tribune
From Dreams to Reality: AOB, Producers Detail Historic Gospel Album “Urban Hymnal”
NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — From Black spiritual to contemporary, musical experts say Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands anticipated gospel album is a conceptual journey of faith that embodies the evolution of gospel music told through the lenses of an HBCU band. Titled ‘The Urban Hymnal,’...
Nashville Scene
Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity
Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
Nashville all-girls school now allows anyone who identifies as female to apply
Harpeth Hall made the decision to create a philosophy that provides greater clarity and transparency around gender identity at their school, according to a letter sent to alumnae.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Phaedra Creed Crowned New Ms. Wheelchair International
SPRINGFIELD, TN — Phaedra Creed, a Springfield, TN resident, was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair International on Fri., July 15 in front of a live theatre and tv audience in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Creed, the 2010-2011 Ms. Wheelchair USA, gracefully floated on stage in a gown reminiscent of Glenda, with all the class and grace expected of an international titleholder. “I’m so honored and have been committed to the Ms. Wheelchair USA franchise and The Dane Foundation for many years. I look forward to wearing this crown to expand the organizations’ missions and serve the disability community on a global level,” Creed said.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
Nashville Black Market celebrates Black Business Month
Co-founded in 2018 by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, the Nashville Black Market seeks to provide resources and connections for Black- and minority-owned businesses in the Nashville area.
Tennessee Tribune
B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup
NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
Tennessee Tribune
District One Voters Initiate Recall Process, Call Meeting for Signatures August 11th & August 12th
The citizens of District One desire adequate and responsive. representation from our councilman. They have initiated the recall. process. If you agree and would like to help, they need signatures of voters. that were registered voters in the old District One. You can make your voice heard by showing up...
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
WSMV
Local media coverage helps to revive physics course at Wilson Co. High School
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a post on social media and local news coverage went viral about Green Hill High School not offering a physics course; one former teacher took it as a sign to return to the classroom. In mid-July, Green Hill High School leadership sent out a...
Comments / 0