Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Ludwald O.P. Perry, MD and Rosetta Miller-Perry Scholarship

NASHVILLE, TN — The Ludwald Orren Pettipher Perry, M.D. and Rosetta Miller-Perry Endowed Scholarship at Meharry Medical College was established in 2022. Mrs. Miller-Perry, a publisher, Civil Rights Activist and owner of 2 Tennessee Tribune News Stores which includes 40 African American businesses at Nashville’s International Airport. Miller-Perry...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Women’s Day Celebration Set for August 21

NASHVILLE, TN — Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Women’s Day during Sunday worship service, August 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The celebration’s theme is “Entering a Season of Renewal” based on Psalm 51:10-12. The worship service will be in person as well as broadcast on Facebook Live: Lee Chapel A.M.E.
NASHVILLE, TN
themountaineagle.com

Today’s Nashville was scene of battle

Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

YWCA Names New Members to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 new members to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. New members represent leaders in the legal, finance, healthcare, education, sports, and business sectors. The 124-year-old Nashville nonprofit also promoted three senior leaders. New YWCA board members...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MTSU Student Leaders Get Tips, Updates From Murfreesboro’s Mayor at Retreat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU students and administrators received lessons in leadership Wednesday (Aug. 3) from a person of experience at both the collegiate and municipal level. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland addressed the annual Center for Student Involvement and Leadership summer retreat at Murfreesboro Police Headquarters on Day One of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
rejournals.com

Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville

A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity

Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Phaedra Creed Crowned New Ms. Wheelchair International

SPRINGFIELD, TN — Phaedra Creed, a Springfield, TN resident, was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair International on Fri., July 15 in front of a live theatre and tv audience in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Creed, the 2010-2011 Ms. Wheelchair USA, gracefully floated on stage in a gown reminiscent of Glenda, with all the class and grace expected of an international titleholder. “I’m so honored and have been committed to the Ms. Wheelchair USA franchise and The Dane Foundation for many years. I look forward to wearing this crown to expand the organizations’ missions and serve the disability community on a global level,” Creed said.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion

For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
FRANKLIN, TN
CNN

In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?

Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup

NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
NASHVILLE, TN

